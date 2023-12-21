Midland is ECOLOGO® Certified for Mineral Exploration

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2023 - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce that it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification ("ECOLOGO® certification") for Mineral Exploration Companies. This comprehensive certification is the first certification for mineral exploration companies to consider the identification, management, and application of the best environmental, social, and economic practices.



Midland goal is to create long-term value in the mining exploration industry. The Company works in collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure that the principles of transparency and responsibility are respected in all our activities. The certification confirms Midland ability to have better relationships with its stakeholders, contributing to the social acceptability of our projects. Additionally, being certified allows Midland to be prepared for possible future changes to the legislations.

Gino Roger, President and CEO of Midland, states "We are proud of this achievement. Being one of the most active exploration companies in Quebec, good practices are at the heart of our organization and obtaining ECOLOGO® certification is the next logical step and it supports Midland's Sustainable Development Policy put in place. a few years ago. We intend to continue our commitment and our continuous improvement efforts to move towards a sustainable and responsible mineral exploration industry."

For more information on the ECOLOGO® certification, please visit Underwriters Laboratories of Canada website: https://canada.ul.com/ulcprograms/explore/

