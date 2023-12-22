Aurum Files Filing Statement For Qualifying Transaction

TSX-V: ARL.P

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 - Aurum Lake Mining Corp. ("Aurum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of December 21, 2022, November 8, 2023, December 4, 2023 and December 6, 2023, it has filed a filing statement for its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") that is dated effective December 21, 2023 (the "Filing Statement") with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information in respect of the Qualifying Transaction and the Company can be found in the Filing Statement.

The Qualifying Transaction remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV and satisfaction of closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature. The Company, upon and subject to completion of the Qualifying Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer"), will continue under the name "Aurum Lake Mining Corp." and trade on the TSXV under the symbol "ARL". Final acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction will occur upon the issuance of a final exchange bulletin (the "Exchange Bulletin") which will provide disclose the proposed date on which the Company's common shares will resume trading. Until such time, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the Company's common shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until such time as required by TSXV policies.

About Aurum Lake Mining Corporation

Subject to final acceptance by the TSXV of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company will no longer be a capital pool company and will be classified as a Tier 2 mining issuer pursuant to the policies of the TSXV.

