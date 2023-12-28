Northisle Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) ("Northisle" or the "Company") proudly announces the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report. Northisle is currently focused on the exploration and development of the North Island Project on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The report underscores Northisle's vision to be Canada's leading sustainable resource company for the future and is a testament to Northisle's commitment to deliver enduring value to all partners and stakeholders by sustainability developing high-quality natural resource assets. With a focus on responsible practices and measurable outcomes, the Company is committed to responsibly developing the North Island Project while upholding the highest standards of health, safety, environmental protection, and social responsibility.

"Our inaugural Sustainability Report is an important milestone that reflects our dedication to responsible mining and mineral exploration practices," said Northisle's President & CEO, Sam Lee. "This is an important piece of our journey towards sustainability - and we are committed to continuous improvement. Ultimately, our goal is to make a positive and lasting impact on the environment, society and our industry."

To view Northisle's 2022 Sustainability Report, please see: Northisle 2022 Sustainability Report.

2022 Performance Highlights:

Inaugural Agreement signed with Quatsino First Nation supporting key Project activities;

Strong environmental and health and safety performance including progressive reclamation;

Enhanced management and Board capability and diversity; and,

67% of the Project's total workforce in 2022 was from local communities.

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become Canada's leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project in 2021 and is now focused on advancement of the project while continuing exploration within this highly prospective land package.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering as well as any other future plans, objectives or expectations of Northisle. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, Northisle's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of management of Northisle as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231228871956/en/

Contact

On behalf of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

Nicholas Van Dyk, CFA

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (604) 638-2515

Email: info@northisle.ca

www.northisle.ca