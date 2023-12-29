West Oak Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, December 28, 2023 - West Oak Gold Corp. (CSE: WO) (the "Company") announces that a total of 1,965,000 stock options ("Options") have been granted to directors, officers and consultants, pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan. The Options are exercisable for a term of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.065 and are fully vested.

About West Oak

West Oak is focused on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Hedge Hog gold project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia. Investors are encouraged to review West Oak's prospectus and the technical report for the Hedge Hog Property available at www.sedarplus.ca. Management and the board of directors of West Oak currently consists of Paul John (Chief Executive Officer and director), Morgan Good (director), Adrian Smith (director) and Robert Doyle (Chief Financial Officer).

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company

"Paul John"

Paul John

Chief Executive Officer and Director

West Oak Gold Corp.

Website: www.westoakgold.com

T: 778-874-6619

E: paul.j48@telus.net

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for

dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192679