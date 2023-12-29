Starcore President Pursues New Ventures

Vancouver, December 29, 2023 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or "the Company") announces that with his term as President of Starcore expiring on December 31st, 2023, Mr. Pierre Alarie will be pursuing new ventures and will be resigning as President and a director of the Company. "Pierre has contributed to Starcore's expanded direction during his two-year term with the Company," said Robert Eadie, CEO of Starcore. "We thank him for his past services and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Following Mr. Alarie's resignation, Robert Eadie assumes the Presidency, along with his role as CEO of Starcore, as the Company expands its activities beyond Mexico. "While our Mexican operations focus on increasing production and exploration discoveries, we are looking forward to an exciting year as we form new relationships with international partners and tap into the potential of our gold project in the Ivory Coast."

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore is driven to expand its reach internationally. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

