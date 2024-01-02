Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Jan. 2, 2024 - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier ?today. All individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Alexandre P. Boivin, Alexandre de Beaulieu, Bill de Jong, Jean-Luc Peyrot, and Juan Sanchez.

The Company welcomes Mr. Juan Sanchez to the board of directors. Mr. Sanchez has 10 years of experience as a manager in the mining sector. He has been active in commodities trading and financial services in Europe and South America. He is currently the Colombia Country Manager for the Swiss trading company Open Mineral AG.

The Company also acknowledges former director Mr. Chris Gulka for his contributions over the last ?two years and wishes him continued success in his other business endeavors.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on 3 projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia.

