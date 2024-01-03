GoviEx Uranium Completes Successful Drilling Campaign at Muntanga Project in Zambia

15,835 m drilling program completed on Muntanga and Dibbwi East deposits

Infill drilling designed to upgrade mineral resources from inferred into indicated

Technical work on track to complete Feasibility Study and ESIA in 2024 with a goal to start uranium production within two years of securing financing

Vancouver, January 3, 2024 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has concluded an extensive drilling program in support of its ongoing feasibility study at its wholly owned, mine permitted Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia. This field work was conducted following a successful drilling program in 2022, which resulted in an updated increased mineral resource estimate ("MRE")1 reported on July 17, 2023.

In the second half of 2023, the Company conducted a total of 15,835 metres of infill drilling, covering 160 holes mostly at the Dibbwi East and Muntanga deposits, with the objective to further upgrade the mineral resource category in areas previously categorized as inferred, mostly due to drill hole spacing and expansion of the Dibbwi East mineral resource open pit. The results of the current infill drilling program indicate potential for conversion of mineral resources from the inferred into the indicated categories. The updated MRE1 resulting from the 2023 drilling will be reported as part of the forthcoming feasibility study in 2024.

Daniel Major, CEO, commented:

"We are very pleased with the results of recent infill drilling campaign which indicates strong potential for conversion of more mineral resources from the inferred into the indicated categories, which would mean these upgraded mineral resources can be included in the upcoming feasibility study, increasing the size and quality of the project. With uranium prices strengthening, we are continuing to progress with the development of the Muntanga project and looking forward to delivering a feasibility study next year with a goal to start producing within two years of securing financing."

Diamond drilling was completed to validate the gamma and radon correction carried out on the downhole logs. These holes were located as twins to existing percussion holes drilled in 2021 and 2022. Table 1 shows the breakdown of drill holes per deposit area.

Table 1: Summary of 2023 Drilling



DTH: Down-the-Hole DDH: Diamond Drill Hole



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/193048_govi1en.jpg

A total of 14 geotechnical drill holes were drilled over each deposit area to determine optimal pit wall geometry, with samples sent to Rocklab in South Africa for analysis.

Further geotechnical drilling was carried out for the purposes of infrastructure design. In additional to the above, a total of 119 shallow test pits were dug using an excavator to determine soil characteristics within the proposed leach pad areas, waste dumps and other infrastructure.

Hydrogeological test work was carried out over each deposit area for the purpose of determining dewatering requirements and geotechnical design. A total of 9 waterbores associated with two monitoring wells were drilled, and pump testing was completed. In 2024, the Company plans to carry out further water bore drilling to supply water to the plant. Ground water modelling results thus far indicate sufficient aquifer sources proximal to the deposit areas.

Metallurgical testing is ongoing at Mintek in South Africa to validate previous work to further increase confidence of plant design and recovery results.

Figure 1: Drillhole location Map for Dibbwi East deposit showing the updated mineralisation polygons within the RPEE pit shape used for the Q2 MRE report. New drill holes in red dots.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/193048_govi2en.jpg

Figure 2: Section 1 MRE Pit Shell showing mineral resources and 2022 Drilling



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/193048_39bccbe5344bb899_007full.jpg

Figure 3: Section 1 MRE Pit Shell showing mineralised zones based on 2023 Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/193048_39bccbe5344bb899_008full.jpg

Figure 4: Section 2 MRE Pit Shell showing mineral resources and 2022 Drilling



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/193048_39bccbe5344bb899_009full.jpg

Figure 5: Section 2 MRE Pit Shell showing mineralised zones based on 2023 Drilling



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/193048_govi5en.jpg

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mr. Jerome Randabel, MAIG, Chief Geologist of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Notes:

1.See: Technical report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for The Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia" dated effective 31 March, 2023.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, and its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia Project.

