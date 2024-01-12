Soma Announces Graduation To The Otcqx Best Market In The U.s.

VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2024 - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that the Company will begin trading today on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "SMAGF", having graduated from the OTCQB® Venture Market. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best-practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are delighted to have met the stringent requirements set by the OTCQX Market, reflecting our dedication to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and financial reporting." Said Geoff Hampson, Executive Chairman of Soma Gold Corp. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and resilience of our team, and we believe it will further solidify Soma's position as a trusted investment opportunity." He further states, "The move to the OTCQX Market is a crucial step in our ongoing development to foster increased confidence among current and prospective investors. We remain committed to creating value as we continue to grow and expand our operations and presence in the market."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a strong commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil, that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

