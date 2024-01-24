Seabridge Gold Supports 'Close to Home' Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The first such facility in northwestern BC

Toronto, January 24, 2024 - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) has donated $25,000 to the Dr. R.E.M. Lee Foundation in support of a Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) associated with the rebuilding of the Mills Memorial Hospital (MMH), located in Terrace, British Columbia

The NICU is a new critical addition to MMH that expands birthing capabilities and provides the next level of care and comfort for families across northwestern BC who have pre-term and challenging births. It will enable more mothers and their babies to stay closer to their families, communities, and support systems during challenging births. The new four-bed Tier 3 NICU will provide the latest models of care to mothers and pre-term babies including kitchenette and laundry facilities so families will have 24-hour access to their tiny, loved ones before and after delivery.

A Tier 3 NICU has the capacity to provide newborn care at 34 weeks, and 32 weeks in emergency cases, rather than the current 37 weeks. There is no other Tier 3 hospital in the northwestern BC health services delivery area which stretches from Atlin and Dease Lake in the north to south of Kitimat; east to Smithers and Houston and west to Prince Rupert, including Haida Gwaii. This 250,000 square kilometer area serves more than 75,000 people including 40,000 in 28 First Nations.

Seabridge Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk stated: "This initiative's motto is Closer to Home which aligns perfectly with our objective of providing jobs, opportunities and services to northwest BC. Our aim is to help the region become more self-sustaining so that indigenous families and communities can stay together for generations to come."

