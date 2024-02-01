Hot Chili Releases Interim Financial Report for Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

PERTH, Jan. 31, 2024 - Hot Chili Ltd. (TSXV: HCH) (ASX: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (the "Company" or "Hot Chili") is pleased to announce that it has filed financial reports for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The complete report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com, www.sedar.com and on Hot Chili's website (www.hotchili.net.au) .

Highlights include:

Hot Chili Reduces Option Payments in 2024 by US$10 Million

Further Regional Consolidation Expands Costa Fuego

Options executed to acquire 100% interest in two historical mine areas located approximately 10km southwest of Costa Fuego's planned central processing hub

Due diligence extended to facilitate execution of Option to acquire 100% interest in Bastion Minerals Limited's (ASX: BMO) Cometa Project, located adjacent to Hot Chili's Costa Fuego landholding

Next Phase of Resource Expansion Drilling Commences

Ten diamond drill holes for approximately 5,000m are planned to test seven targets adjacent to the Company's two principal mineral resources: Cortadera; and Productora

Drilling aims to test multiple, large-scale resource growth opportunities, which may allow Hot Chili to consider an up-lift in the Pre-feasibility study scale for Costa Fuego

First-Pass Exploration Drill Results Returned

Assay results have been received for first-pass drilling undertaken in late 2023 across three new satellite targets within the Costa Fuego landholding: Marsellesa, Cordillera and Corroteo. Selected significant drill intersections include: 25m grading 0.4% Copper (Cu) from surface including 10m grading 0.8% Cu from 7m depth (Marsellesa)

19m grading 0.5% Cu from 195m depth downhole including 2m grading 2.2% Cu from 195m depth (Marsellesa)

93m grading 0.3% Cu from surface including 14m grading 0.4% Cu from surface (Cordillera)

Additonal Highlights:

Costa Fuego Resource Upgrade Expected in Q1 2024

Pre-feasibility and Water Supply Concept Studies On-Track

Maritime Concession Works Begin

Strong Cash Position of A$13.3 million

For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday Managing Director - Hot Chili

Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: admin@hotchili.net.au Penelope Beattie Company Secretary - Hot Chili

Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: admin@hotchili.net.au Harbor Access Investor & Public Relations (Canada)

Email:Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com Email:Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com







or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

