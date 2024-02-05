Venus Metals Corporation Limited: RC Drilling Commenced at Deep South Prospect

Perth, Australia - Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) is pleased to announce the commencement of maiden RC Drilling campaign on Monday 5 February 2024 at its Youanmi Deep South Lithium Prospect. The Deep South mineralization is a significant new lithium find situated in a poorly outcropping and under-explored area directly east from the crustal-scale Youanmi Fault Zone, in a newly defined southern extension of the Youanmi Greenstone Belt (please refer additional information in Company Presentation from ASX release 1 February 2024 and other ASX releases 30 January 2024, 18 September 2023 and 24 August 2023).Venus Metals Corporation Managing Director Matthew Hogan commented:"We are delighted to commence the maiden RC drilling campaign at the highly prospective Youanmi Lithium Project. The Deep South Lithium Prospect represents a highly compelling initial target with this programme seeking to investigate the source of pegmatites observed at surface bearing high lithium grades of up to 4.6% Li2O.With an anomalous geochemical footprint stretching an area of 1.75 x 1.1km, this programme will aim to test our exploration theory that the known outcropping pegmatites may be indicative of a much larger geological feature currently obscured by shallow alluvial cover. We look forward to updating the market as results come to hand."





