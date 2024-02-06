Regulus Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, February 6, 2024 - Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company")(TSX-V:REG)(OTCQX:RGLSF) announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to 5,225,000 common shares at a price of $0.92 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. These stock options will vest over a two-year period, with one-quarter vesting every six months.

The Company currently has 124,508,818 shares issued and outstanding, along with 11,425,000 options (including the options described above) and nil warrants outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE REGULUS BOARD

(signed) "John Black"

John Black

CEO and Director

Tel: +1 (604) 685-6800

Email: info@regulusresources.com

For further information, please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com or contact:

Ben Cherrington

Tel: +1 347 394 2728 or +44 7538 244 208

Email: ben.cherrington@regulusresources.com

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (independent technical report prepared by AMEC Foster Wheeler (Peru) S.A., a Wood company, titled AntaKori Project, Cajamarca Province, Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report, dated February 22, 2019 - see news release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

