Midland, in Partnership With RTEC, Announces the Launch of a Maiden 5.8M CAD Lithium Drilling Program on Galinée

MONTREAL, March 19, 2024 - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC"), is pleased to announce the start of a maiden drilling program on the Galinée project, approximately 8 kilometres east of the Adina lithium deposit held by Winsome Resources ("Winsome"). The Galinée project is currently wholly owned by Midland and is subject to an option agreement signed with RTEC in June 2023 (see press release by Midland dated June 14, 2023).



Highlights:

Maiden 5.8M CAD drilling program targeting the Iceberg Showing to start on the Galinée project;

Iceberg Showing consists if spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes identified over at least 600 metres strike length with high-grade grab samples grading up to 7.2 % Li 2 O;

O; An additional 1.3M CAD exploration program on the 10 optioned projects, including Komo and Shire.



A 5.8M CAD maiden diamond drilling program is planned to begin early April on the Iceberg spodumene showing. This program aims to define the grade and geometry of the Iceberg spodumene pegmatites, identified in 2023 (see press release by Midland dated January 15, 2024), by drilling along several fences. In addition to drilling, a summer surface exploration program is also planned on the Galinée project over targets generated by the 2023 high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey used to identify structures that could host spodumene pegmatites. This summer exploration work is part of a vast 1.3M CAD reconnaissance exploration program planned to cover the ten (10) projects of the option agreement (Galinée, Corvette, Mythril East, Chisaayuu, Komo, Shire, Moria, Picard, Warp, and Sulu).

The Iceberg showing consists of a series of spodumene exposures outcrop, now over a 600m east-west strike intermixed with amphibolite and granodiorite. High-grade grab samples on the Iceberg showing returned up to 7.2 % Li 2 O, including 6 samples grading between 5.0 % Li 2 O and 7.2 % Li 2 O (see press release by Midland dated November 2, 2023). Two other lithium showings, Iceberg Southwest and Iceberg South, are located respectively 900 and 500 metres from the main Iceberg showing. The Iceberg Southwest spodumene-bearing outcrop returned three (3) samples grading between 3.0% Li 2 O and 3.6% Li 2 O. Moreover, a spodumene-bearing boulder located 100 metres west of this showing returned 4.1% Li 2 O. The Iceberg South Showing consists of a pegmatite subcrop and returned an anomalous lithium value of 0.7% Li 2 O (see press release by Midland dated January 15, 2024).

The Galinée project is located approximately 4 kilometres due east of the Adina showing held by Winsome. This showing is located at the contact between amphibolites of the Trieste Formation to the south and felsic intrusives to the north and is marked by a major structure that likely controlled the emplacement of pegmatites at the Adina showing. The same highly favourable contact zone is present on the property over more than 7 kilometres, and the Iceberg lithium showing was discovered along this contact (see press release by Midland dated September 19, 2023).

The Komo Project is located approximately 20 kilometres west of the James Bay lithium deposit (Arcadium Lithium). Komo and the James Bay lithium deposit are both located at the contact between the La Grande and Nemiscau geological subprovinces. This contact is a major structure that likely plays a critical role in the emplacement of the James Bay lithium host pegmatite and is present over nearly 30 kilometres on the Komo project.

The Shire project is located within amphibolites of the Lac des Montagnes geological Group, which hosts the Whabouchi lithium deposit about 60 kilometres southwest of Shire. The Whabouchi lithium deposit is characterized by a pegmatite intrusion assigned to the Senay granitic Suite, which also occurs on the Shire project. This project is also located along a major structure that could be critical for the emplacement of lithium-bearing pegmatites in the area (the boundary between the La Grande and Opatica geological subprovinces).

Furthermore, a regional statistical treatment completed by Midland identified several lake bottom sediment lithium anomalies on the Corvette, Chisaayuu, Komo, Shire, Picard, Warp and Sulu projects (see press release by Midland dated March 6, 2023).

Cautionary statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones.

Lithium mineralization occurring at deposits mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected on projects held by Midland and mentioned in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as RTEC, BHP Canada Inc., Barrick Gold Corp., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Electric Element Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, Cosmos Exploration Limited and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Chief Geologist Jean-François Larivière, P. Geo, Ph. D, prepared this press release and verified the Galinée project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. The QP has verified the data as per clause 3.2 - given they are confidently identifying spodumene using these methods.

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/293bb6b8-592c-4e0e-9e7a-fd6b800b70d4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76e93f74-b4b1-48f3-86ba-4cb450f74414

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6889360c-0cc7-4cd4-9ce6-2d2c89d27efc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e80b85fb-1921-4e80-b67e-abaea276a2e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55e67c07-350b-447d-b031-3b850d8777aa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87039426-88b0-438f-9d0a-f856b75f90d3