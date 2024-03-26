Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103: Disposition of shares of ZeU Technologies Inc.

Prior to the Disposition, St-Georges, an insider of ZeU, directly and indirectly, held 11,384,519 Shares of ZeU. Upon Disposition, it has control and direction over an aggregate of 8,276,519 Shares representing 19.39% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

As previously announced on March 14, 2024, in the future, St-Georges may dispose of additional securities of ZeU through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances may warrant.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by St-Georges in connection with the Disposition will be available on ZeU's SEDAR+ profile once it has been filed in accordance with applicable securities laws. A copy may be obtained by contacting Neha Tally, Corporate Secretary of the Corporation, at public@stgeorgesecomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Neha Tally'

NEHA TALLY

Corporate Secretary

1.About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full-circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, StGeorges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and as SXOOF on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

