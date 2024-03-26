Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Northwest Solutions Inc. to Complete the Kenbridge Nickel Project All-Season Access Road; Names Gregory Edwards as First Nations Liaison

Toronto, March 26, 2024 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan'' or the "Company") announces that the Company has retained Northwest Solutions Inc. ("NWS Inc.") an organization based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, to provide technical and human resource support to the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District, northwestern Ontario. Northwest Solutions Inc. incorporates forestry, mining, and environmental services, as well as training, project management support, and communications consulting services. NWS Inc. has been operating in the Forestry and Natural Resource Sector since 2014 and is a family-owned and operated business. NWS Inc. will provide road design, permitting and project management support to the Kenbridge Nickel Project using leading technologies such as LiDAR, RoadEng and ArcGIS Pro.

Kevin Shorthouse, MScF, R.P.F. who is a co-owner and Director of Northwest Solutions Inc., will be the Road Design and Road Permitting Project Manager for Tartisan Nickel Corps' Kenbridge Nickel Project. Kevin will oversee the road design, permitting, and construction of the Kenbridge access road. Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., states, "Kevin's extensive background in Canada's Natural Resources Sector spans over a 20-year period and consists of a unique blend of field experience, project management and technological innovation. Kevin will partner alongside forestry and mining companies, Indigenous communities, and landowners to find cost-effective solutions to the all-season road using leading technology such as LiDAR, multispectral imagery, AI analytics and drones." Furthermore, Appleby states, "Kevin will be engaging with Indigenous and local community members as Northwest Solutions collaborates to integrate traditional spaces of spiritual and historical value, while also potentially providing FireSmart and natural resources technical training to local community members, contributing to capacity building and land management practices."

Additionally, joining the team is Brandi Shorthouse MA. Brandi is the Administration and Finance Manager, as well as co-owner, of Northwest Solutions Inc. Brandi will be the Kenbridge Road Project's Finance and Communications Manager. In this role, Brandi will closely monitor and administer the budget for the road build, including supplies, contractors, staffing and any government grants received. Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., states, "Brandi Shorthouse brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the field of financial project management. Brandi has demonstrated her ability to navigate complex financial landscapes through her decade of experience in business finance and administration. Brandi's upbringing in Northern Ontario, and her close relationship, both personally and professionally, with the Anishinaabe people has truly shaped her worldview. As a settler - who is an engaged ally - she recognizes the importance of reconciliation and commits to heart-centered business practices which prioritizes relational approaches. Brandi will support Tartisan Nickel Corp. in engaging with local Indigenous communities during the consultation process. Her role includes advocating for transparent communication while respecting cultural protocols and ensuring accountability and sound governance."

Further, Tartisan Nickel Corp. is pleased to announce that Gregory (Greg) Edwards, B.Sc., Geo. Eng., who presently serves as Project Manager for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, has been appointed as the Company's First Nations Liaison. Greg is a graduate of The Montana Tech School of Mines where he earned his degree in Geological Engineering and Mining Engineering. Greg Edwards is a seasoned professional in mining and exploration with over 18 years of experience in the mining sector; Greg has spent over 10 years contributing to small-and large-scale construction projects and has 8 years of hands-on experience as a business owner and operator in the private sector. With an educational background in engineering, geology, and exploration techniques, Greg possesses a wealth of knowledge in identifying prospective areas for mineral exploration. Throughout his career, Greg has led exploration teams whilst overseeing the planning and execution of drilling programs, interpreting data, and creating geological models.

In addition to his technical expertise, Greg is well-versed in the regulatory environmental aspects of the mining industry. Greg understands the importance of adhering to ethical and sustainable practices, ensuring that exploration and mining activities are conducted in a responsible manner which minimize environmental impact and respect Indigenous rights and cultural heritage. Greg also excels in building strategic partnerships and fostering positive relationships with stakeholders, local communities, Indigenous groups, government agencies and industry professionals to create mutually beneficial outcomes.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., articulates that, "As the First Nations Liaison for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Greg recognizes the importance of building trust and establishing meaningful connections with First Nations communities. Greg, guided by a profound respect for Indigenous rights, traditional culture - as well as a transparent, relational process - is unwavering in his commitment to amplify the voices and address the concerns of First Nations communities throughout the mineral exploration process."

Greg will be working closely with Indigenous community leaders, elders, and councils to identify the needs, aspirations, as well as areas of concern, related to mining and exploration activities. Along with his role as a liaison, Greg will explore opportunities for economic development, capacity building, and job creation within First Nations communities, ensuring that the First Nations will benefit from exploration and mining activities in their traditional territories. By implementing effective environmental management practices, as well as incorporating traditional knowledge and indigenous perspectives into decision-making processes, Tartisan aims to develop a more comprehensive and culturally aware approach to resource extraction.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan, states, "2024 promises to be a milestone year as multiple on-going initiatives come together. Alignment with Indigenous communities, summation of baseline studies, project permitting endeavours, and all-season road access combined with continued efforts to expand the Kenbridge mine life are in focus and should prove to have a profound impact on shareholder value."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp., a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, holds the Kenbridge Nickel Project as its flagship asset. Situated in the Kenora Mining District of northwestern Ontario, this project represents a significant endeavor in the field of nickel exploration and extraction.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). There are 121,969,004 shares issued and outstanding. There are 130,740,902 outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO - and a Director of the Company at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

