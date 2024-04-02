Report Of Acquisition Of Direction And Control Over Common Shares Of Finlay Minerals Ltd.

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2024 - John Andrew Barakso ("JAB") reports that pursuant to a general power of attorney (the "Power of Attorney") given by John Janos Barakso ("JJB") on March 28, 2024 in connection with estate planning matters, JAB acquired direction and control of an aggregate of 58,630,085 common shares ("Common Shares") of Finlay Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and 13,093,750 Common Share purchase warrants which are beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by JJB (collectively, the "Controlled Securities").

Immediately prior to the execution of the Power of Attorney: (i) JAB had beneficial ownership of 1,965,846 Common Shares, representing approximately 1.42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares; (ii) assuming the exercise in full of all of the convertible securities of the Company held beneficially by JAB, JAB would have held 4,019,692 Common Shares, representing approximately 2.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis; (iii) JAB, together with the 11,145,500 Common Shares held by a deemed joint actor under applicable securities legislation, had beneficial ownership or control, directly or indirectly, of 13,111,346 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.49% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares; and (iv) assuming the exercise in full of all of the convertible securities of the Company held beneficially by JAB, JAB, together with the deemed joint actor, would have held 15,165,192 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.98% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

Immediately following the execution of the Power of Attorney: (i) JAB, in a personal capacity, together with the Common Shares held by the deemed joint actor and the Common Shares beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by JJB over which JAB acquired direction and control pursuant to the Power of Attorney, had beneficial ownership or control, directly or indirectly, of 60,595,931 Common Shares, representing approximately 43.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares; and (ii) assuming the exercise in full of the convertible securities of the Company held by JAB and JJB over which JAB has acquired direction and control pursuant to the Power of Attorney, JAB would have had beneficial ownership or control, directly or indirectly, of 75,743,527 Common Shares, representing approximately 49.42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

The transfer of control and direction over the Controlled Securities pursuant to the Power of Attorney was effected solely for estate planning purposes.

A copy of the related early warning report filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or from the Company at (604) 684-3099.

"John Andrew Barakso"

___________________________

JOHN ANDREW BARAKSO

SOURCE Finlay Minerals Ltd.