KO Gold Announces Investor Relations Agreement and Appointment of Corporate Secretary

Toronto, April 2, 2024 - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) ("KO Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 1, 2024, with Chad Levesque Consulting ("CLC"), an arm's length party to the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, CLC has agreed to provide corporate and communications services to the Company, in consideration for an aggregate amount of $5,000 per month in cash, the reimbursement of reasonable and standard travel and other expenses incurred by CLC in connection with the services performed thereunder and the issuance of 150,000 stock options having an exercise price of $0.45 and expiring on April 1, 2026. The stock options shall vest over 12 months with no more than 1/4 of the options vesting in any 3-month period, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The term of the Agreement is for a period of one year (the "Initial Term"); following completion of the Initial Term either Ko Gold or CLC may terminate the Agreement with 30 days' notice. CLC's business address is 27 Gillingham Cres. Prince Albert, SK S6X 0A5, email: ChadLevesqueConsulting@gmail.com, telephone: Cell - 1-306-981-4753 / Office 1-306-763-3068. Other than the stock options issued in connection with the Agreement, CLC owns nil securities of the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Leah Dionne as Corporate Secretary of the Company effective immediately, following the departure of Carly Burk.

Leah Dionne is the Managing Director of Corporate Advisory Services for De Novo Group, a leading Vancouver corporate administration and financial reporting firm. Mrs. Dionne has 17 years' collective experience working in leading Canadian law firms, and for publicly-traded companies. During her career, she has focused on securities and corporate finance and assists with managing public company listing requirements with a focus on the CSE, TSX-V, NEO and TSX stock exchanges, as well as listings on the OTC Markets. Through De Novo she helps clients navigate complex corporate compliance matters, financings and IPO preparations for the Canadian markets. De Novo currently provides corporate back office and accounting services to the Company, the appointment of Mrs. Dionne as Corporate Secretary will streamline and consolidate the Company's ongoing continuous disclosure requirements.

The Company wishes to thank Ms. Burk for her contributions to the Company wishes her all the best in the future.

