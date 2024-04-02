Flying Nickel Provides Minago Project Update Regarding Project Community Engagement Activity

Vancouver, April 2, 2024 - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Quarry project partnership (the "Quarry Project") with Norway House Cree Nation ("NHCN") taking place at the Company's 100% owned Minago nickel project (the "Minago Project") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba.

The Quarry Project, which began in February 2024 and is expected to be completed in April 2024, consists of stripping limestone materials near surface carried out under Quarry Lease QL-2067 near the proposed mill site, located approximately 0.5 km west of the proposed open pit site for the Minago Project.

The Quarry Project is expected to provide approximately 7,500 tonnes of limestone construction material for NHCN community infrastructure projects, and along with the completion of two all-weather exploration roads (1.7km and 1.3 km respectively) for Flying Nickel, which will support future Minago exploration drilling programs.

Robert Van Drunen, Chief Operating Officer noted, "The Quarry Project demonstrates Flying Nickel's commitment to First Nations engagement and our valued partnership. The Quarry Project provides capacity building through training opportunities in skilled mining positions such as heavy equipment operation, drilling, crushing, surveying, blasting and trucking to local First Nation people."

The Quarry Project will also utilize a First Nation joint venture construction contractor pursuant to the Impact and Benefit Agreement signed between NHCN and Flying Nickel in March 2023 (see Flying Nickel's news release dated March 14, 2023 for further details).

NHCN is a significant Flying Nickel shareholder and the Minago Project is situated within the resource management area of NHCN.

About the Minago Project

Flying Nickel's 100% owned Minago nickel project, located in Canada's Thompson Nickel Belt currently has a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") measured and indicated mineral resource of 44.2 million tonnes grading 0.74% Ni (722 million lbs contained nickel) and inferred mineral resource of 19.6 million tonnes also grading 0.74% Ni (319 million lbs contained nickel). Open-pit and underground mining is contemplated. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. For further details, see the technical report for the Minago project, completed by Mercator and AGP, with an effective date of February 28, 2022 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of and approved by Robert Smith, P.Geo. Mr. Smith is an independent consultant to the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel is a nickel sulphide exploration-stage mining company. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.flynickel.com.

