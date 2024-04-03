Molten Metals Announces Loan Agreement

Vancouver - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: MOLT) (FSE: Y44) (ISIN: CA60872A1066), announces that it has entered into a loan agreement with a director of the Company pursuant to which the Company may borrow $100,000. Amounts borrowed will bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum and will be due and payable on March 7, 2025. Pursuant to the loan agreement, the Company will issue to the Lender 800,000 bonus shares of the Company at a price of $0.025 per share.
The Lender is a related party to the Company and the Loan constitutes a 'related party transaction' pursuant to Multi-Lateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.
About the Company
Molten Metals is developing Antimony & Antimony-Gold mine projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications, including ammunition and fire retardants. The upcoming potential new usage is in the mass-storage devices i.e. molten-salt batteries. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!