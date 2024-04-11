Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Jaguar Mining Announces Passing of Director John Ellis

09:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is sad to announce the passing of John Ellis, a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. Ellis was appointed to the Board on June 24, 2016, and served on Jaguar's Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee and Safety, Environmental, Technical and Reserves Committee.

Mr. Ellis had a successful career in the mining industry which spanned over 50 years. He previously served as a Director of Mexivada Mining Corp. and was Chairman and CEO of AngloGold North America and Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Company. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Inspiration Resources Corp. and CVRD-Inco.

"This is a moment of great sadness for the Jaguar family," said Jeff Kennedy, the Company's Chairman of the Board. "We are mourning the loss of a dear friend and valued colleague. Over the years, John's wealth of knowledge and unquestionable passion for mining have played a key role in Jaguar's successes. On behalf of the Company and the Board, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy and support to John's family."

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker
Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

Alfred Colas
Chief Financial Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
alfred.colas@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QA7P
CA47009M8896
www.jaguarmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap