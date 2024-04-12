Stellar Resources targets leadership in tin production amid global supply crunch
Stellar Resources Ltd. (ASX:SRZ) executive chairman and CEO Simon Taylor joins Proactive's Jonathan Jackson to discuss the company's ambitions to become Australia's next tin producer, leveraging the Heemskirk Tin Project in Tasmania, renowned as the highest-grade undeveloped tin site in Australia and ranking third globally. The 2019 scoping study underscored the project's robust economics, with ongoing updates to enhance the mineral resources estimate. Heemskirk boasts a resource estimate of 7.48 million tonnes at 1.04% tin, while the Severn deposit, the project's largest, shows promising expansion potential. Recent infill drilling at Severn yielded impressive results, including 36.6 metres at 1.07% tin. Additionally, the nearby St Dizier Satellite Project adds to Stellar's tin portfolio with an indicated mineral resource estimate. Stellar is poised for growth, capitalising on a global tin supply shortage, with the metal's demand set to soar due to its essential role in electronics, renewable energy, and new technologies. The company anticipates that updated economic studies will reflect improved metrics and a higher proportion of resources in the indicated category, possibly lowering initial capital costs. With global tin production facing uncertainties, Stellar strategically placed to address the market's deficit, especially given tin's pivotal role in the technology and green sectors.
