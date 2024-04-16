Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Preliminary First Quarter Production Results

03:02 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announces its preliminary first quarter results that includes the sale of 3,557 ounces of gold and 216,535 ounces of silver resulting in total gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces of 5,965. Additionally, the company sold 1,682 tonnes of zinc, 264 tonnes of copper, and 667 tonnes of lead.

"During the first quarter we continued our process to identify and implement opportunities for cost reductions and operational efficiencies in order to improve profitability. We are also moving forward with our 2024 drill program with the purpose of increasing our resources and reserves that could lead to future production improvements." stated Allen Palmiere, President and CEO. "The Mexican peso has continued to remain strong against the US dollar, but we have seen substantial increases in the metals prices that are more than offsetting the impact of the exchange rate. With the enhancements we are making with our operations and the improvements we are seeing in the metal prices, we are moving in the right direction."

Sales Statistics

Three months ended
March 31,

2024

2023

Metal sold

Gold (ozs.)

3,557

6,508

Silver (ozs.)

216,535

294,815

Copper (tonnes)

264

332

Lead (tonnes)

667

1,417

Zinc (tonnes)

1,682

3,060

Average metal prices realized(1)

Gold ($ per oz.)

2,094

1,915

Silver ($ per oz.)

23

23

Copper ($ per tonne)

8,546

9,172

Lead ($ per tonne)

1,977

2,158

Zinc ($ per tonne)

2,483

3,195

Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold

Gold Ounces

3,557

6,508

Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver

2,408

3,547

Total AuEq Ounces

5,965

10,055

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the average market metal prices in most cases.

Trending Production Statistics

For the three months ended:

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Arista Mine

Tonnes Milled

116,616

116,721

113,510

116,626

111,255

98,889

Average Gold Grade (g/t)

2.51

2.33

1.59

1.52

1.44

1.89

Average Silver Grade (g/t)

109

94

86

73

85

88

Average Copper Grade (%)

0.45

0.37

0.37

0.32

0.39

0.37

Average Lead Grade (%)

1.58

1.73

1.64

1.29

1.39

1.25

Average Zinc Grade (%)

4.27

3.88

3.72

3.24

2.95

2.82

Combined

Tonnes milled

116,616

117,781

113,510

116,626

111,255

98,889

Tonnes Milled per Day(2)

1,389

1,420

1,395

1,557

1,379

1,328

Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(3)

Gold (ozs.)

7,767

7,171

4,637

4,443

4,077

4,757

Silver (ozs.)

370,768

322,676

289,816

247,159

282,488

251,707

Copper (tonnes)

406

336

334

276

341

280

Lead (tonnes)

1,323

1,559

1,389

1,048

1,072

812

Zinc (tonnes)

4,198

3,837

3,569

3,223

2,884

2,310

(2) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period.
(3) The difference between what we report as "Metal Production" and "Metal Sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes related to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

Q1 2024 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Chet Holyoak, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=617944F2-FF66-4B11-A082-3804BF9CF029

To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:
Participant Toll Free: +1 (800) 717-1738
International: +1 (289) 514-5100
Conference ID: 45398

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the Don David mine and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.



Contact

Chet Holyoak
Chief Financial Officer
Chet.Holyoak@GRC-USA.com
www.GoldResourceCorp.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Gold Resource Corp.

Gold Resource Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A0LCTL
US38068T1051
www.goldresourcecorp.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap