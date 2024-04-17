Alain Laplante Joins Cartier Board of Directors

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, April 17, 2024 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) ("Cartier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on April 16th the board of directors appointed Alain Laplante, as an independent director of the Company.



Mr. Alain Laplante has over 30 years of experience in financial management and planning with experience in financial negotiations. He is finance coordinator for Meglab Electronique Inc since 2021, a company offering technological solutions for mining companies. From 2007 to 2021, he was Chief Financial Officer at Orbit Garant Drilling Inc., one of Canada's largest drilling companies, offering underground and surface drilling services both in Canada and internationally. Orbit Garant Drilling is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) since 2008. From 1989 to 2007 he was Chief Financial Officer at Air Creebec Inc, a regional airline. Mr. Laplante holds a "Fellow Professional Accountant" (FCPA) designation, graduated from the University of Quebec and has the IAS.A designation awarded by the Institute of Corporate Directors. From 2004 to 2005 he was president of the board of directors of the Ordre des CGA du Québec.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Laplante as the newest member of the Board. Alain brings a wealth of experience in accounting and financial analysis, along with professional and business relationships within and outside of Quebec. He joins our efforts in advancing the Company to the next level." commented Jean-Yves Laliberté, Chairman of the board.

In accordance with the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, Cartier announces a total of 300,000 incentive options have been granted to Mr. Laplante. The option's exercise price is $0.08 per share, and they are exercisable for five years from the date of issue.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources Inc. is an exploration Company based in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada. The Company's projects are located in Quebec, which consistently ranks among the world's best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship Chimo Mine Project and exploring its other projects. The Company has a solid cash position of $3.6 million and significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

For more information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.