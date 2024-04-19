U.S. Gold Corp Chairman Discusses New Funding and Upcoming Mining Permit

NewsDirect Chairman Co-Founder Luke Norman joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the company's entry into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $4.9 million dollars from pre-existing shareholders. This infusion of capital enhances



Norman emphasized that this additional capital will support further exploration and development of their projects. He highlighted the company's anticipation of pivotal changes in the upcoming months, particularly with the expected mining permit, which could substantially enhance the company's value proposition. Given the strong performance of the copper and gold markets, the timing aligns well with



Norman outlined the firm's plans to initiate drilling operations and explore additional opportunities around their CK project, leveraging the recent capital infusion. He also underscored the favorable regulatory environment in Wyoming, where



Overall,



Contact Details



Proactive Canada



+1 604-688-8158



action@proactiveinvestors.com



View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/u-s-gold-corp-chairman-discusses-new-funding-and-upcoming-mining-permit-966152881



U.S. Gold Chairman Co-Founder Luke Norman joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the company's entry into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $4.9 million dollars from pre-existing shareholders. This infusion of capital enhances U.S. Gold 's financial position as it approaches a significant milestone-the anticipated receipt of a mining permit by the end of the second quarter of this year.Norman emphasized that this additional capital will support further exploration and development of their projects. He highlighted the company's anticipation of pivotal changes in the upcoming months, particularly with the expected mining permit, which could substantially enhance the company's value proposition. Given the strong performance of the copper and gold markets, the timing aligns well with U.S. Gold Corp. 's strategic objectives.Norman outlined the firm's plans to initiate drilling operations and explore additional opportunities around their CK project, leveraging the recent capital infusion. He also underscored the favorable regulatory environment in Wyoming, where U.S. Gold Corp. is poised to become the first hardrock mine in nearly a century. Norman noted the state's enthusiastic support for mining, which is significant amid the broader industry's shift due to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) concerns.Overall, U.S. Gold Corp. remains well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, bolstered by strong community and federal backing. As the company advances towards its goals, investors can expect continued progress and value creation in the coming months. Stay tuned for further updates as U.S. Gold Corp. continues to execute its strategic vision and drive growth in the mining sector.Proactive Canada+1 604-688-8158action@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/u-s-gold-corp-chairman-discusses-new-funding-and-upcoming-mining-permit-966152881