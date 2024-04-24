Green Shift Announces Sale of Berlin Royalty and Concurrent C$2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 - Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (TSXV: GCOM and OTCQB: GRCMF), ("Green Shift", "GCOM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce multiple updates which strengthens its growing equity portfolio and bolsters its capital position. The Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") on April 23, 2024 with a third-party ("AcquireCo") pursuant to which AcquireCo has agreed to acquire 100% of the 1% NSR royalty covering all production from the Berlin Project (the "Royalty"). AcquireCo is an arm's length, privately-held royalty company designed to gain exposure to rising uranium prices by making strategic royalty acquisitions to grow its portfolio.

Trumbull Fisher, CEO and Director of GCOM, commented, "Today's announcement not only signifies our ability to leverage the sale of the Royalty but also amplifies our potential gains from rising uranium prices through gained access to various potential royalties. We are thrilled to support AcquireCo's growth within the uranium royalty sector, especially as market fundamentals only continue to strengthen."

Mr. Fisher further emphasized, "GCOM stands as a dynamic Company with lithium exploration projects across the Americas and substantial exposure to leading uranium companies via our equity portfolio, which includes IsoEnergy Ltd., Premier American Uranium Ltd., Atha Energy Corp., Jaguar Uranium Corp., and now AcquireCo. We express gratitude to our shareholders for their continued support in our evolving vision and providing the resources necessary to continue advancing our exploration portfolio and distinctive exposure across multiple commodities."

Terms of the Proposed Transaction

Pursuant to the LOI, AcquireCo has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of a newly-formed subsidiary of the Vendor which will hold the Royalty, for total consideration, payable to GCOM on closing of the Proposed Transaction, comprised of 12,000,000 common shares of AcquireCo ("AcquireCo Shares") at a deemed issue price of C$0.25 per AcquireCo Share, representing total deemed consideration of C$3,000,000.

To ensure its success, GCOM has agreed to become a lead advisor to AcquireCo as it relates to the building of a uranium focused royalty company and a public listing of the AcquireCo Shares on a recognized stock exchange.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the approval of each company's board of directors and negotiation and execution of a mutually agreeable definitive purchase agreement, which will include provisions as are customary for a transaction of this nature, including, without limitation, customary representations, warranties, covenants and conditions. Closing of the Proposed Transaction will be conditional upon, among other things, receipt of all regulatory approvals in connection with the Proposed Transaction and no material adverse change having occurred affecting either the Royalty or AcquireCo.

In addition, on closing of the Proposed Transaction, GCOM and AcquireCo have agreed to enter into an investor rights agreement pursuant to which, among other things, for so long as GCOM owns at least 10% of the issued and outstanding AcquireCo Shares, GCOM shall have the right to appoint one member of the Board of Directors of AcquireCo and shall be granted rights to participate in any equity financing of AcquireCo in order to maintain its pro rata ownership interest.

Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement

GCOM is also pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 units of GCOM ("Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of GCOM (a "Common Share") and one warrant of GCOM (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of 36 months following closing of the Offering.

GCOM intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering for general working capital and to advance the Company's property interests. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day following the closing of the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Green Shift Commodities Ltd.

Green Shift Commodities Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of commodities needed to help decarbonize and meet net-zero goals. The Company is advancing a portfolio of lithium prospects across the Americas. This includes the Rio Negro Project, a district-scale project in an area known to contain hard rock lithium pegmatite occurrences that were first discovered in the 1960s, yet largely underexplored since and the Santiago Luis Lithium Project, both located in Argentina. The Company is also exploring the Armstrong Project, located in the Seymour-Crescent-Falcon lithium belt in northern Ontario, known to host spodumene-bearing lithium pegmatites and significant discoveries.

