AngloGold Ashanti Files Its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F and Amended Half-Year 2023 Form 6-K With the SEC

In accordance with Section 203.01 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") announces that it has today, Thursday, 25 April 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes its audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 as well as its restated audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the financial years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021. Today, AngloGold Ashanti has also filed with the SEC its restated unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2023 and 2022 by amending its Half-Year 2023 Form 6-K, initially filed with the SEC on 4 August 2023.

The 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F and the Amended Half-Year 2023 Form 6-K are available online on the Company's website at www.anglogoldashanti.com and also on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. AngloGold Ashanti's shareholders may request electronic copies of both documents and also have the ability to receive, upon request, a hard copy of AngloGold Ashanti's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, from the Company Secretarial Department, by emailing CompanySecretary@anglogoldashanti.com.

