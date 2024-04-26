Raiden Resources Limited: Preliminary Heritage Reports Indicate Clearance of Key Areas

Perth, Australia - Raiden Resources Ltd. (ASX:RDN) (FRA:YM4) is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary heritage survey reports from the recently completed heritage surveys over its priority lithium-bearing pegmatite targets at the Andover South Project area (E47/4061 & E47/4062), as well as the Andover North Project area.Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "I would personally like to thank the Ngarluma Traditional Owners, and the NAC, for their assistance in ensuring the Traditional Owners knowledge of the area has been used to identify areas of cultural significance to the Ngarluma during these surveys. These heritage survey results now allow Raiden to confidently progress with the planning, and execution, of its exploration plans in the knowledge that we will not be disturbing areas of cultural significance to the Ngarluma people."A preliminary heritage report for the Andover South Project has been received from the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation ("NAC"). On the basis of this preliminary report, the noted areas of cultural significance are not anticipated to hinder the planned drill program of known lithium-bearing pegmatite mineralisation on the Andover South project.It should be cautioned that the current Preliminary Heritage Report may be subject to change with further discussions between the heritage consultants and the elders of the Ngarluma Traditional Owners, but it is not expected that a final heritage Report will differ significantly from the current heritage report in its results and impact on the planned work programs.On receipt of the final report for Andover South, management will commence with engagements with drilling contractors with the objective of commencing with the drilling program as soon as possible.The preliminary heritage report from the Andover North Project (E47/3849, E47/4063, P47/2028) heritage survey has also been received. The company is currently in the process of planning exploration programs over Andover North project, which will avoid any sensitive sites identified during the survey. On receipt of the final report for the Andover North area, management will finalise an exploration program to test for further potential pegmatite hosted mineralisation on this project.On receipt of the final heritage surveys, the Company will provide an overview of the planned drilling programs and timeline.





