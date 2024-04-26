Menü Artikel
Torr Metals announces preliminary results showing Kilometre-Scale Geophysical Anomalies

16:08 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Torr Metals CEO Malcolm Dorsey joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce preliminary results that have identified near-surface high-priority geophysical resistivity anomalies extending up to 1.5 kilometers in depth. These anomalies are coincident with highly anomalous copper, gold, and molybdenum mineralization at the surface.

Dorsey explained to Proactive that exploration drill targets have been identified using a newly completed 3D resistivity inversion voxel model. This model was derived from the ZTEM geophysical survey completed over the entirety of the company's 100% owned approximately 140 square kilometers Kolos Copper-Gold Project in late 2023.

The identified trend encompasses five priority exploration targets that delineate potential porphyry centers, all of which have never been drilled before. Importantly, all of these priority exploration targets are road-accessible from Highway 5, situated approximately 23 kilometers north-northeast of the city of Merritt.

These findings represent a significant step forward in the exploration efforts of Torr Metals, potentially unlocking valuable mineral resources in the Kolos Copper-Gold Project.

