Lake Resources NL: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) provide the Quarterly Activities Report.- Results from the last drillhole associated with the 2023 drilling program at Kachi showed brines returning grades of 230 - 302 mg/L lithium over 407 metres (215 - 622 m) with an average of 257 mg/L :o These findings confirm the presence of higher-grade lithium brine south of the central resource area to a depth of more than 600 metres.o The results further support the positive hydrogeological modelling results that were the basis for the Kachi Ore Reserve4 and Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") submitted in December 2023.- Completed submission of the Production EIA to Catamarca Mining Authority.o Marks an important milestone for Kachi and represents the culmination of extensive field work and community engagement completed over the past three years.o The development plan for Kachi is designed to minimize the consumption of fresh water and maintains the hydrogeologic system as close to baseline conditions as possible.o The Project will provide significant economic and social benefits to Catamarca Province.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3C7BSZ84





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.



This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.





