Yara International ASA - Mandatory notifications of trade

Yara Board member Jannicke Hilland has purchased a total of 1,587 Yara shares on Friday, 26 April 2024 at an average price of NOK 315 per share. Following this purchase, Jannicke Hilland owns a total of 1,587 shares in Yara International ASA.

Yara Board member Therese Log Bergjord has purchased a total of 750 Yara shares on Friday, 26 April 2024 at an average price of NOK 316.6 per share. Following this purchase, Therese Log Bergjord owns a total of 750 shares in Yara International ASA.

Details of the transactions can be found in the attachment.

The share purchases are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and are subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

