Silver Range Resources announces plans to raise capital as company readies 2024 exploration plans

18:01 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Silver Range Resources CEO Mike Power joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the company is gearing up for continued exploration and prospecting activities in 2024, with plans to raise approximately $300,000 through a market offering. CEO Mike Power shared the company's strategy, emphasizing the importance of securing funding to support ongoing operations and capitalize on potential market improvements.

Power highlighted the current market conditions in the junior gold mining sector, describing it as depressed but poised for recovery, particularly in light of gold price trends. Despite the challenges posed by the current environment, he expressed optimism about the sector's near-term prospects and anticipated changes that could unfold in the coming weeks.

In addition to the financing initiative, Power provided insights into Silver Range Resources' operational activities, highlighting ongoing field work in Nevada. Nevada's favorable mining conditions and efficient permitting process were underscored as key advantages for the company. Power also mentioned discussions with Australian entities expressing interest in new projects, further illustrating the company's commitment to leveraging opportunities for growth and expansion.

Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JHHH
CA82809P1053
www.silverrangeresources.com
