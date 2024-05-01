Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Sovereign Metals steps up operations with new CTO and industrial equipment

16:35 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Sovereign Metals Ltd. managing director Frank Eagar joins Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with details of key developments.

The company has appointed Dr Surinder Ghag as chief technology officer for graphite, marking a strategic move to enhance its operations in graphite production, particularly for the lithium-ion battery industry. Garg, noted for his expertise in anode materials for batteries, is expected to play a critical role in developing Sovereign Metals' downstream test work programs.

Sovereign Metals also announced the procurement of an industrial-scale spiral concentrator, which will be used to increase graphite concentrate sample preparation at their Malawi facility. This equipment is intended to replicate the plant's future operations and is currently being commissioned in Cape Town before being shipped to Malawi. This setup will enable Sovereign Metals to produce larger bulk samples of graphite concentrate, crucial for qualifying the material for high-end applications like battery manufacturing.

Eagar highlighted that graphite will account for 50% of the company's revenue streams, underscoring its importance to their business model. Looking ahead, Sovereign Metals is planning a trial mine and trial rehabilitation program in collaboration with strategic investor Rio Tinto, aiming to generate the necessary materials for the new spiral concentrator plant.

Contact Details

Proactive UK

Proactive UK

+44 20 7989 0813

UKEditorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/sovereign-metals-steps-up-operations-with-new-cto-and-industrial-equipment-442674343

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sovereign Metals Ltd.

Sovereign Metals Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A0LEG3
AU000000SVM6
www.sovereignmetals.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap