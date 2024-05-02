Aya Gold & Silver Announces At-Depth Drill Results at Zgounder Provides Notice of Q1-2024 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, May 02, 2024 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level: hole ZG-SF-24-107 intercepted 1,459 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 5.5 meters ("m"), including 3,086 g/t Ag over 2.5m

In the Western Zone from the 2,000m level: hole DZG-SF-24-018 intercepted 902 g/t Ag over 11.0m, including 1,453 g/t Ag over 6.5m hole DZG-SF-24-025 intercepted 1,548 g/t Ag over 4.0m, including 5,794 g/t Ag over 1.0m

In the Eastern Zone from the 2,075m level: hole T28-24-2075-122 intercepted 1,458 g/t Ag over 9.6m, including 2,804 g/t Ag over 4.8m hole T28-24-2075-123 intercepted 2,055 g/t Ag over 4.8m, including 3,924 g/t Ag over 2.4m

In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level: hole YAKD-24-1950-015 intercepted 465 g/t Ag over 20.4m, including 1,393 g/t Ag over 3.6m

Exploration holes near the granite contact: ZG-SF-23-076 intercepted 594 g/t Ag over 3.0m ZG-SF-24-096 intercepted 780 g/t Ag over 2.0m ZG-SF-24-102 intercepted 524 g/t Ag over 3.0m ZG-SF-24-110 intercepted 375 g/t Ag over 7.5m and 1,108 g/t Ag over 1.5m ZG-SF-24-115 intercepted 1,177 g/t Ag over 1.5m



9,900m of the 2024 underground exploration program drilled year to date



"Today's high-grade drill results including holes DZG-SF-24-018 and DZG-SF-24-025 continue to confirm high-grade continuity of silver mineralization at Zgounder," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Furthermore, we are pleased with the new silver rich intercepts near the granite contact, demonstrating strong resource potential at depth at Zgounder. We currently have four underground rigs turning and expect more significant drill results in the coming months."

Included in this release are results for 176 holes, which include 52 underground Diamond Drill Holes ("DDH"), 8 surface DDH, 100 T28 and 16 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID

From To Ag

(g/t) Length

(m)* Ag x width Underground DDH ZG-SF-23-076 288.0 291.0 594 3.0 1,782 ZG-SF-24-096 264.0 266.0 780 2.0 1,560 ZG-SF-24-102 124.0 127.0 524 3.0 1,572 ZG-SF-24-107 100.0 105.5 1,459 5.5 8,022 Including 100.0 102.5 3,086 2.5 7,714 ZG-SF-24-108 67.7 70.7 1,292 3.0 3,876 ZG-SF-24-110 82.0 89.5 375 7.5 2,816 Including 86.5 87.5 2,112 1.0 2,112 ZG-SF-24-110 93.5 95.0 1,108 1.5 1,662 ZG-SF-24-115 164.0 165.5 1,177 1.5 1,766 DZG-SF-24-016 0.0 33.5 180 33.5 6,018 Including 28.5 31.5 607 3.0 1,820 DZG-SF-24-017 63.0 67.0 442 4.0 1,769 DZG-SF-24-018 10.5 21.5 902 11.0 9,924 Including 14.0 20.5 1,453 6.5 9,442 DZG-SF-24-021 1.0 5.0 953 4.0 3,810 Including 2.0 3.5 2,296 1.5 3,444 DZG-SF-24-025 28.5 32.5 1,548 4.0 6,190 Including 31.5 32.5 5,794 1.0 5,794 DZG-SF-24-029 28.5 37.5 184 9.0 1,656 DZG-SF-24-037 61.0 67.0 635 6.0 3,810 Underground T28 TD28-24-1950-032 0.0 4.8 972 4.8 4,664 TD28-24-1975-073 10.8 14.4 1,008 3.6 3,629 TD28-24-1975-075 13.2 15.6 662 2.4 1,588 TD28-24-2075-122 0.0 9.6 1,458 9.6 14,000 Including 0.0 4.8 2,804 4.8 13,458 TD28-24-2075-123 0.0 4.8 2,055 4.8 9,864 Including 0.0 2.4 3,924 2.4 9,418 Underground YAK YAKD-24-1950-005 28.8 33.6 345 4.8 1,656 YAKD-24-1950-013 25.2 31.2 365 6.0 2,192 YAKD-24-1950-014 34.8 45.6 416 10.8 4,496 Including 37.2 39.6 1,212 2.4 2,909 YAKD-24-1950-015 28.8 49.2 465 20.4 9,478 Including 33.6 37.2 1,393 3.6 5,014 YAKD-24-1950-021 30.0 34.8 337 4.8 1,618



Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

Q1-2024 Results and Conference Call

The Corporation will release its Q1-2024 financial and operational results on May 15, 2024 before market-open.

Management will host a conference call on the same day, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10 am EDT to discuss the results.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/krs2wcnf/

Instructions for obtaining conference call dial-in numbers:

All parties must register on the link below to participate in the conference call. Register by clicking https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdb50bb18cbe144dba57e964fae5acbb6 and completing the online registration form. Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and PIN number for input at the time of the call.



The live webcast will be archived and will be available for replay. Presentation slides that will accompany the conference call will also be posted on Aya's website.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "validate", "confirm", "potential", "expect", "continue", "objective", "expand", ,and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder in particular the nature of the deposit as it hits the granite and the continuation of down-plunge extensions, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder including the possible expansion of the mineral resource at depth. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID From

To Ag

(g/t) Length

(m)* Ag x width Underground DDH ZG-SF-23-076 288.0 291.0 594 3.0 1,782 ZG-SF-24-091 204.0 205.5 200 1.5 300 ZG-SF-24-091 214.5 216.0 192 1.5 288 ZG-SF-24-091 246.0 247.0 82 1.0 82 ZG-SF-24-091 251.5 253.0 152 1.5 228 ZG-SF-24-096 219.0 220.0 136 1.0 136 ZG-SF-24-096 264.0 266.0 780 2.0 1,560 ZG-SF-24-097 72.0 78.5 188 6.5 1,222 ZG-SF-24-098 36.0 37.5 76 1.5 114 ZG-SF-24-098 102.0 102.5 1,004 0.5 502 ZG-SF-24-100 109.0 110.5 576 1.5 864 ZG-SF-24-100 130.5 133.5 338 3.0 1,014 ZG-SF-24-101 57.5 62.0 186 4.5 835 ZG-SF-24-101 67.5 69.0 93 1.5 139 ZG-SF-24-102 124.0 127.0 524 3.0 1,572 ZG-SF-24-107 100.0 105.5 1,459 5.5 8,022 Including 100.0 102.5 3,086 2.5 7,714 ZG-SF-24-107 109.5 111.0 484 1.5 726 ZG-SF-24-108 67.7 70.7 1,292 3.0 3,876 ZG-SF-24-110 82.0 89.5 375 7.5 2,816 Including 86.5 87.5 2,112 1.0 2,112 ZG-SF-24-110 93.5 95.0 1,108 1.5 1,662 ZG-SF-24-115 164.0 165.5 1,177 1.5 1,766 ZG-SF-24-115 190.0 191.5 184 1.5 276 DZG-SF-24-011 50.0 52.5 398 2.5 994 DZG-SF-24-014 40.5 42.0 104 1.5 156 DZG-SF-24-014 46.5 49.5 98 3.0 294 DZG-SF-24-014 58.5 61.0 131 2.5 328 DZG-SF-24-016 0.0 33.5 180 33.5 6,018 Including 28.5 31.5 607 3.0 1,820 DZG-SF-24-017 57.0 59.0 98 2.0 196 DZG-SF-24-017 63.0 67.0 442 4.0 1,769 Including 63.0 64.5 917 1.5 1,376 DZG-SF-24-018 1.0 4.0 491 3.0 1,472 DZG-SF-24-018 10.5 21.5 902 11.0 9,924 Including 14.0 20.5 1,453 6.5 9,442 DZG-SF-24-019 0.0 4.0 284 4.0 1,136 DZG-SF-24-019 14.0 20.0 127 6.0 762 DZG-SF-24-021 1.0 5.0 953 4.0 3,810 Including 2.0 3.5 2,296 1.5 3,444 DZG-SF-24-021 12.0 13.0 168 1.0 168 DZG-SF-24-022 31.0 32.5 100 1.5 150 DZG-SF-24-022 34.0 38.5 116 4.5 522 DZG-SF-24-022 41.5 43.0 84 1.5 126 DZG-SF-24-023 45.5 46.5 528 1.0 528 DZG-SF-24-023 60.5 61.5 88 1.0 88 DZG-SF-24-024 36.0 37.5 176 1.5 264 DZG-SF-24-024 48.0 49.5 84 1.5 126 DZG-SF-24-025 6.0 7.5 124 1.5 186 DZG-SF-24-025 28.5 32.5 1,548 4.0 6,190 Including 31.5 32.5 5,794 1.0 5,794 DZG-SF-24-025 41.5 47.5 85 6.0 507 DZG-SF-24-026 22.5 24.0 100 1.5 150 DZG-SF-24-027 16.5 17.5 120 1.0 120 DZG-SF-24-027 32.5 35.5 86 3.0 258 DZG-SF-24-027 47.5 49.0 224 1.5 336 DZG-SF-24-028 37.0 38.5 96 1.5 144 DZG-SF-24-029 28.5 37.5 184 9.0 1,656 DZG-SF-24-031 48.0 49.0 96 1.0 96 DZG-SF-24-033 0.0 3.0 277 3.0 832 DZG-SF-24-033 14.5 16.0 84 1.5 126 DZG-SF-24-033 19.0 22.0 128 3.0 384 DZG-SF-24-034 14.5 15.5 132 1.0 132 DZG-SF-24-034 83.0 84.0 120 1.0 120 DZG-SF-24-037 61.0 67.0 635 6.0 3,810 DZG-SF-24-037 73.0 74.5 128 1.5 192 DZG-SF-24-039 0.0 1.0 908 1.0 908 DZG-SF-24-039 7.0 8.5 148 1.5 222 DZG-SF-24-039 14.5 16.0 84 1.5 126 DZG-SF-24-039 20.0 21.0 144 1.0 144 DZG-SF-24-039 39.0 40.5 644 1.5 966 DZG-SF-24-040 84.0 85.0 92 1.0 92 DZG-SF-24-040 89.0 90.5 164 1.5 246 DZG-SF-24-041 79.0 80.0 264 1.0 264 Underground T28 TD28-24-1950-032 0.0 4.8 972 4.8 4,664 TD28-24-1950-032 22.8 24.0 473 1.2 568 TD28-24-1975-046 3.6 4.8 154 1.2 185 TD28-24-1975-048 6.0 8.4 91 2.4 218 TD28-24-1975-048 22.8 25.2 349 2.4 838 TD28-24-1975-049 3.6 7.2 236 3.6 851 TD28-24-1975-049 20.4 21.6 93 1.2 112 TD28-24-1975-050 16.8 18.0 205 1.2 246 TD28-24-1975-073 10.8 14.4 1,008 3.6 3,629 TD28-24-1975-075 13.2 15.6 662 2.4 1,588 TD28-24-1975-077 14.4 19.2 178 4.8 854 TD28-24-1975-081 15.6 16.8 430 1.2 516 TD28-24-1975-087 7.2 8.4 87 1.2 104 TD28-24-2000-059 4.8 6.0 269 1.2 323 TD28-24-2000-061 0.0 2.4 106 2.4 253 TD28-24-2000-068 10.8 14.4 143 3.6 516 TD28-24-2000-068 21.6 24.0 98 2.4 234 TD28-24-2000-070 0.0 4.8 154 4.8 737 TD28-24-2075-120 0.0 4.8 224 4.8 1,073 TD28-24-2075-122 0.0 9.6 1,458 9.6 14,000 Including 0.0 4.8 2,804 4.8 13,458 TD28-24-2075-123 0.0 4.8 2,055 4.8 9,864 Including 0.0 2.4 3,924 2.4 9,418 TD28-24-2075-124 0.0 2.4 238 2.4 570 TD28-24-2075-125 1.2 2.4 85 1.2 102 TD28-24-2100-099 6.0 8.4 229 2.4 548 TD28-24-2100-110 0.0 2.4 342 2.4 820 Underground YAK YAKD-24-1950-005 28.8 33.6 345 4.8 1,656 Including 28.8 30.0 1,140 1.2 1,368 YAKD-24-1950-005 40.8 42.0 146 1.2 175 YAKD-24-1950-006 27.6 31.2 154 3.6 553 YAKD-24-1950-006 40.8 42.0 104 1.2 125 YAKD-24-1950-007 44.4 46.8 242 2.4 581 YAKD-24-1950-008 10.8 18.0 152 7.2 1,096 YAKD-24-1950-012 38.4 42.0 407 3.6 1,464 YAKD-24-1950-013 25.2 31.2 365 6.0 2,192 YAKD-24-1950-014 26.4 28.8 259 2.4 620 YAKD-24-1950-014 34.8 45.6 416 10.8 4,496 Including 37.2 39.6 1,212 2.4 2,909 YAKD-24-1950-015 13.2 14.4 110 1.2 132 YAKD-24-1950-015 28.8 49.2 465 20.4 9,478 Including 33.6 37.2 1,393 3.6 5,014 YAKD-24-1950-021 30.0 34.8 337 4.8 1,618 YAKD-24-1950-021 42.0 43.2 80 1.2 96 YAKD-24-1950-021 44.4 45.6 137 1.2 164 YAKD-24-1950-022 16.8 18.0 76 1.2 91 YAKD-24-1950-022 20.4 21.6 93 1.2 112 YAKD-24-1950-023 24.0 25.2 142 1.2 170 YAKD-24-1950-024 27.6 32.4 298 4.8 1,428

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/330f681c-6453-405c-a1cb-fe1b172f86a6