Giant Mining Corp. Begins Trading Under New US Symbol "BFGFF"

VANCOUVER, May 3, 2024 - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE:BFG) | (OTC:BFGFF) | (FWB:YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is excited to announce an update concerning its US trading symbol. Formerly listed as "JUBAD" on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets"), Giant Mining has begun trading under its new symbol 'BFGFF' effective today, May 3rd, 2024.

The Common Shares of the company recently commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the new ticker symbol "BFG." This change to a new stock ticker symbol on the OTC Markets is part of the Company's recent rebranding to Giant Mining Corp. Shareholders are not required to take any action regarding the change of either ticker symbol.

Learn more by visiting www.giantminingcorp.com

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining Corp., commented on the update, saying, "The transition to our new US trading symbol 'BFGFF' aligns seamlessly with our rebranding efforts and our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, particularly as we continue to advance our operations at Majuba Hill. As we continue to grow and expand our projects, our new identity on both the CSE and OTC Markets will strengthen our visibility and accessibility among investors. We are excited about the future as we embark on this new chapter under a unified symbol that reflects more closely with our long-term objectives."

About The Majuba Hill Copper Project

The Nevada Project contains historic underground mines that produced 2.8 million pounds of copper. In the NI 43-101 Report: "Technical Report for the Majuba Hill Copper Project, Pershing County, Nevada, USA", Jeffrey M. Bickel, C.P.G. described the copper mineralization and developed a 3D block model that measured 50 million tonnes to 100 million tonnes of copper mineralization ranging from 0.15% Cu to 0.30% Cu, with potential for a higher-grade zone of 10 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes grading between 0.40 % Cu and 0.80% Cu. This outlines an initial and significantly expandable potential of 660 million pounds of copper. Copper hit a 2-Year high of USD $4.66 per pound on April 29th, 2024. 1

Table 1

Model (1) Tonnage Range Tonnes (Bickel, 2023) Grade Range Copper (%) (Bickel, 2023) Copper Range (pounds) Calculated Exploration Target - All 50,000,000 to 100,000,000 0.15% to 0.30% 165,000,000 to 660,000,000 Exploration Target - High Grade 10,000,000 to 20,000,000 0.40% to 0.80% 88,185,000 to 352,739,000 (1)The ranges of tonnage and grade of the exploration target are conceptual in nature and could change as the proposed exploration activities are completed.

Exploration

An exploration corridor is emerging as the primary focus zone based on recent and historic drilling, geochemistry, and geophysics. Core drilling intersected a thick oxide zone that outcrops at the surface and extends up to 550 meters (1804 feet) deep. Copper enrichment is shown by deeper zones of native copper intersecting beneath the overlying copper oxides.

The Company is gearing up for an important exploration year in 2024, with plans to significantly expand drilling efforts aimed at exploring the depth and breadth of copper mineralization, which could define the Nevada Project's potential and future development.



Click Image To View Full Size

MHB-9:980 ft (298.6 meters) Native Copper



Click Image To View Full Size

MHB-2: 111.5 to 120.5 feet (34.0 to 36.7 meters)

Exploration Program 2024

The Company is using funds from the Placement to advance our exploration and development program, as outlined in the recent recommendations of the NI43-101 report. The company has committed to drilling 16 reverse circulation (RC) holes and two shallow metallurgical core holes, aimed at evaluating the mineral potential and optimizing future extraction methods. Additionally, Giant Mining will initiate a metallurgical study to enhance our understanding of mineralization and processing efficiencies. Furthermore, our exploration depth will be extended with the drilling of two deep core holes, each reaching 3,500 feet. This strategic investment in deep-core drilling will help precisely assess the vertical extent of mineralization and contribute substantially to our resource evaluation efforts.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Joel Warawa

VP of Corporate Communications

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

P: 1 (855) 475-0745

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Giant Mining Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Giant Mining Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Giant Mining Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

1 Sourced Online: https://www.marketindex.com.au/copper

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.