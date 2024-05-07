CEO Mike Power joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil the outcomes of the company's exploration activities at the Silver Mountain Property located in Nevada. The exploration efforts encompassed geological mapping, sampling, and an orientation geochemical survey program at the Hidden Gulch showing on the property.Power elaborated on the findings, highlighting significant results from both underground and surface sampling efforts. Underground chip sampling within the Silver Bowl Mine revealed notable grades, with results including up to 0.6 meters at 1,415 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 0.48% copper. Surface chip sampling also yielded promising results, with up to 0.4 meters at 1,245 g/t silver from a vein exposed in a pit near the southern end of the principal structure.Furthermore, geological mapping identified a 250-meter-long steeply west-dipping normal fault within a 370-meter-long structural corridor hosting high-grade silver mineralization. Additionally, an east-dipping antithetic fault, parallel to the main fault in its hanging wall, was identified west of the principal fault. Sampling across one of these antithetic veins returned 0.65 meters at 546 g/t silver. Previously reported grab sampling along this structure returned grades of up to 3,270 g/t silver.These exploration results underscore the potential of the Silver Mountain Property, demonstrating the presence of high-grade silver mineralization within the structural corridors identified through geological mapping and sampling efforts.remains committed to advancing exploration activities at the property to further delineate and evaluate its mineralization potential.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/silver-range-resources-reveals-exploration-results-from-silver-mountain-property-in-nevada-348542299