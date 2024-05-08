Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Andrew Lee to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, May 8, 2024 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Andrew Lee to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Andrew Lee currently serves as the Director of Finance at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Prior to joining Wheaton, he held several analytical positions at BHP Group Limited in Singapore. With over 15 years of experience in mining finance, Mr. Lee brings a wealth of expertise to Pacific Empire. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University, complemented by a Double Major Bachelor of Science (Honors) in Mathematics and Economics from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Pacific Empire's President and CEO, Brad Peters: "We are delighted Andrew has joined the Pacific Empire board. Andrew brings a passion and skill for corporate growth which fits with Pacific Empire's focus on advancing its Trident copper-gold-silver porphyry project towards discovery in 2024."

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. Tel: +1-604-356-6246

brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208319