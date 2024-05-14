Andean Precious Metals Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Consolidated Production of 1.8 million AgEq oz. 2024 Guidance Reaffirmed

Toronto, May 13, 2024 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to report its operating highlights and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. All amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise stated. This news release should be read together with Andean's management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and condensed interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (the "Financial Statements") which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

The Company produced a total 1.8 million silver equivalent ounces ("AgEq oz") 1 , an 82% increase from Q1 2023

Golden Queen production exceeded the Company's expectation by producing a total of 11,490 AuEq oz or 1.0 Moz AgEq despite the fire incident that occurred during Q4 2023. Operating cash costs ("OCC") per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce sold for the quarter was $1,936/oz and $1,627/oz, respectively 1

$43.1 million of revenue reported for Q1 from the sale of total 1.8 million AgEq oz at an average realized silver price of $23.64 per ounce

Higher gross operating income. The Company recorded gross operating income of $3.2 million for Q1 2024 compared to $0.4 million for the same period of 2023

Net loss after tax of $0.1 million compared to net income of $0.2 million in Q1 2013

Strong liquid assets maintained to support ongoing strategic growth, totaling $72.8 million as of March 31, 2024

The Company reaffirms 2024 guidance of 60 Koz AuEq at Golden Queen and 5.0 Moz AgEq at San Bartolome (see Company news release dated March 27, 2024)

Share buyback continued. In the first quarter of 2024, The Company repurchased 5,333,291 common shares for $2.8 million through its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program

Strengthened management team with the addition of Marcos Holanda joining the Company as Chief Operating Officer

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Morales stated, "Our acquisition of Golden Queen represents a significant transformation, effectively doubling our Company's size across critical metrics such as revenue, production, reserves, and workforce. As we integrate Golden Queen into our operations this quarter, our team has been focused on streamlining processes to enhance efficiency and performance, in alignment with our annual plan for 2024. We anticipate the upcoming quarters will reflect this integration, with improved production and enhanced operational efficiencies."

Mr. Morales continued, "Despite the fire incident setback at Golden Queen and unusual weather conditions in Bolivia, our consolidated production for Q1 2024 reached 1.8 million AgEq oz, displaying resilience and adaptability. Golden Queen's performance exceeded expectations with 11,490 AuEq oz, while San Bartolome experienced lower production due largely to a historic rainfall season that affected road transportation. However, we anticipate a significant production increase, revenue growth and margin improvement in the upcoming quarters reaffirming our guidance in accordance with our year plan. With a strong financial position, we continue to prioritize strategic growth initiatives to enhance value to our shareholders, as exemplified by our ongoing share buyback program, and are continuing to look into other growth opportunities. Welcoming Marcos Holanda as Chief Operating Officer, we're strengthening and broadening our operations team. This will position us well to pursue new growth opportunities and support the integration and optimization of our operations."

Summary of Financial and Operating Results

(In thousands except for net income per share and oz)

Q1 2024



Q1 20232



Change





















Financial Performance

















Revenue $ 43,070

$ 23,045



87%

Cost of sales

37,279



21,217



76%

Depreciation and depletion

2,630



1,454



81%

Gross operating income

3,161



374



745%

Net (loss) income after tax

(76 )

219



(135%)

Net income (loss) per share











-Basic

(0.00 )

0.00



100%

-Diluted

(0.00 )

0.00



100%

Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities

(4,699 )

(4,323 )

(9)%

Free cash flow3

(8,091 )

(4,874 )

(65%)

EBITDA3

3,601



1,516



138%

Adjusted EBITDA3

2,939



1,373



114%

Capital expenditures

3,392



563



502%

Inventories

77,846



12,215



537%

Ending cash and cash equivalents

41,495



75,793



(45%)

Marketable securities and investments

29,853



5,162



478%

Total cash and short-term investments

71,348



80,955



(12%)















(In thousands except for metal price per oz)

Q1 2024



Q1 20231



Change

Operating highlights

























Production











Golden Queen











Silver (koz)

105



-



100%

Gold (oz)

10,259



-



100%

Total AuEq ounces produced (oz)

11,490



-



100%

San Bartolomé











Silver (koz)

812



978



(17%)

Gold (oz)

174



234



(26%)

Total AgEq ounces produced (koz)

827



997



(17%)

Consolidated











Golden Queen AgEq ounces (koz)

1,009



-



100%

San Bartolomé AgEq ounces (koz)

827



997



(17%)

Total Consolidated AgEq ounces produced (koz)

1,836



997



84%















Sales











Golden Queen











Silver (koz)

108



-



100%

Gold (oz)

11,121



-



100%

Total AuEq ounces sold (oz)

11,343



-



100%

San Bartolomé











Silver (koz)

811



982



(17%)

Gold (oz)

170



215



(21%)

Total AgEq ounces sold (koz)

826



1,000



(17%)

Consolidated ounces sold











Golden Queen AgEq ounces (koz)

996



-



100%

San Bartolomé AgEq ounces (koz)

826



1,000



(17%)

Total Consolidated AgEq ounces sold (koz)

1,822



1,000



82%















Average realized silver price ($/oz) $ 23.64

$ 23.04



3%

Average market silver price ($/oz) $ 23.35

$ 21.73



7%















Average realized gold price ($/oz) $ 2,074

$ 1,930



7%

Average market gold price ($/oz) $ 1,942

$ 1,801



8%



2024 Outlook and Guidance

Production guidance

The Company is maintaining the 2024 annual gold and silver equivalent production guidance for Golden Queen and San Bartolomé.



2024 AuEq ounces Guidance4

+/- 5% 2024 AgEq ounces Guidance4

+/- 5% Golden Queen (koz) 60 5,429 San Bartolomé (koz) 55 5,000 Consolidated (koz) 115 10,429

Quarter-to-quarter gold production in 2024 is expected to fluctuate during the year, with production continuing to be weighted towards the second half of the year.

Cost guidance

The Company is maintaining the 2024 cost guidance for Golden Queen and San Bartolomé as shown below:

2024 Guidance +/- 5%

Golden Queen



Operating cash cost ("OCC") per gold ounce sold, on a by-product credit basis5 $ 1,500

All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per gold ounce sold, on a by-product credit basis5 $ 1,750









San Bartolomé CGOM $ 3.88 GMR

19.5%

In line with 2024 guidance, capital investment is expected to total $24.0 million (+/-5%), largely due to the $9.5 million included in the growth capital for the procurement of six new 785-8 haul trucks, as part of the Company's strategic mobile fleet replacement and mine optimization. Included in the sustaining capital at Golden Queen is the capitalization of the major overhaul maintenance/rebuild of equipment costs of $8.3 million. As at March 31, 2024, two new trucks out of the planned additional six have been commissioned.

Capital expenditures guidance

In $'000

2024 Guidance +/- 5%

Sustaining capital





Golden Queen

$ 10,300

San Bartolomé

3,400

Total sustaining capital

$ 13,700

Growth capital





Golden Queen

$ 9,500

San Bartolomé



840

Total growth capital

$ 10,340

Total capital



Golden Queen

$ 19,800



San Bartolomé



4,240

Total capital expenditures

$ 24,040



About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growth-focused precious metals producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating continuously since 2008, producing an average of 5 million oz of silver equivalent per year. The Company is seeking accretive growth opportunities in Bolivia and the wider Americas. Andean is committed to fostering safe, sustainable, and responsible operations.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved 8 by Donald J. Birak, Independent Consulting Geologist to the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Registered Member, Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), Fellow, Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr. Birak has visited Manquiri's various sites frequently, most recently in September 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures

This news release "specified financial measures" within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure, specifically the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures described below. Management believes that the use of these measures assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in understanding the costs associated with producing silver and gold, understanding the economics of silver and gold mining, assessing operating performance, the Company's ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and on an overall Company basis, and for planning and forecasting of future periods.

The specified financial measures used in this news release do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, even as compared to other issuers who may be applying the World Gold Council guidelines. Accordingly, these measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures used in this news release:

OCC includes total production cash costs incurred at the Company's mining operations, which form the basis of the Company's cash costs, less by-product revenue. AISC on a by-product basis per ounce is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as AISC on a by-product basis divided by ounces of silver equivalent ounces sold for San Bartolomé operations. For Golden Queen operations, AISC on a by-product basis per ounce is calculated on a by-product basis divided by ounces of gold equivalent ounces sold. AISC on a by-product basis is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as the aggregate of production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss), refining and transport costs, cash component of sustaining capital expenditures, lease payments related to sustaining assets, corporate general and administrative expenses and accretion expenses. When calculating AISC on a by-product basis, all revenue received from the sale of gold at San Bartolomé or silver at Golden Queen are treated as a reduction of costs incurred. The Company believes that AISC represents the total costs of producing silver and gold from current operations and provides the Company and other stakeholders of the Company with additional information relating to the Company's operational performance and ability to generate cash flow. AIC represents AISC plus growth capital and non-sustaining exploration and evaluation costs.



Non-sustaining exploration and evaluation costs represent costs associated with the Company's exploration portfolio, primarily relating to activities at the FDF and DSF. Certain other cash expenditures including tax payments, debt payments, dividends and financing costs are also not included in the calculation of AIC. The Company reports these measures on a per silver or gold ounce sold basis. CGOM per equivalent ounce sold is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of sale (cost of sales, allocated corporate administrative costs and business unit general and administration cost) per equivalent ounce sold from the average selling price per equivalent ounce. It is a measure of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. GMR is calculated by subtracting the cost of sale as reported in the income statement from the revenue of equivalent ounces divided by revenue from sales of equivalent ounces. GMR is a measure of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting net income (loss) as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income (loss) for items not associated with ongoing operations. The Company believes that this generally accepted industry measure allows the evaluation of the results of income-generating capabilities and is useful in making comparisons between periods. This measure adjusts for the impact of items not associated with ongoing operations. A reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to the nearest IFRS measures is set out below. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property, plant and equipment additions. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the nearest IFRS measures is set out below. Management uses this measure to monitor the amount of cash available to reinvest in the Company and allocate for shareholder returns. Average realized price is a supplementary financial measure calculated by dividing the different components of precious metal sales by the number of ounces sold. Management uses this measure to monitor its sales of precious metal ounces against the average market gold price.

OCC

The following table provides a reconciliation of the OCC per ounce sold on a by-product basis to the Financial Statements:

Golden Queen

FY 2024



FY 2023

Costs of sales, as reported $ 18,997

$ -

Total OCC before by-product credits

18,997



-

Less: by-product silver credits

(2,534 )

-

Total OCC $ 16,463

$ -

Divided by Au ounces sold

10,121



-

OCC per Au sold, on a by-product basis $ 1,627

$ -



AISC

The following table provides a reconciliation of the AISC per ounce on a by-product basis to the Financial Statements:

Golden Queen

Q1 2024



Q1 2023

OCC, net of by-product credits $ 16,463

$ -

General and administrative expenses 6



1,374



-

Allocated corporate general and administrative expenses

538





Sustaining capital expenditures

111



-

Accretion for decommissioning liability

1,109



-

AISC $ 19,595

$ -

Divided by Au ounces sold

10,121



-

AISC per Au ounces sold, on a by-product basis $ 1,936

$ -



AIC

The following table provides a reconciliation of the AIC per ounce on a by-product basis to the Financial Statements:

Golden Queen

Q1 2024



Q1 2023

AISC $ 19,595

$ -

Non-sustaining capital

409



-

AIC $ 20,004

$ -

Divided by Au ounces sold

10,121



-

AIC per Au ounce sold, on a by-product basis $ 1,976

$ -



CGOM

The following table provides a reconciliation of the CGOM per ounce to the Financial Statements and the most directly comparable IFRS measure:

San Bartolomé

Q1 2024



Q1 2023

Costs of sales, as reported $ 18,283

$ 21,217

Total cost of sales before by-product credits

18,283



21,217

General and administration-site

1,417



1,355

Allocated corporate general and administrative expenses

447



1,000

Total gross operating costs $ 20,147

$ 23,370

Divided by Ag Eq ounces sold (koz)

826



1,000

Gross operating cost per Ag Eq ounce sold $ 24.39

$ 23.37

Average realized silver price per oz 7 $ 23.66

$ 23.04

CGOM per Ag Eq oz $ (0.73 ) $ (0.33 )

GMR

The following table provides a reconciliation of the GMR per ounce to the most directly comparable IFRS measure:

San Bartolomé

Q1 2024



Q1 2023

Costs of sales, as reported $ 18,283

$ 21,217

Divided by Ag Eq ounces sold (koz)

826



1,000

Costs of sales per Ag Eq oz sold $ 22.13

$ 21.22

Average realized silver price per oz $ 23.66

$ 23.04

GM per Ag Eq oz sold $ 1.53

$ 2.40

GMR per Ag Eq oz sold

6.47%



7.90%



Free Cash Flow

The Company has included free cash flow as a non-GAAP financial measure in this news release. The Company considers net cash provided from (used in) operating cash flow less capital expenditures to be a measure that allows the Company and investors to evaluate the ability of the Company to generate cash flow. Accordingly, free cash flow is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of free cash flow to the Financial Statements:





Q1 2024



Q1 2023

Net cash flow used in operating activities $ (4,030 ) $ (4,323 ) Less:







Expenditures on property, plant and equipment

(4,061 )

(563 ) Free cash flow $ (8,091 ) $ (4,886 )

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure in this news release. The Company excludes certain items from net income (loss)to provide a measure which allows the Company and investors to evaluate the results of the underlying core operations of the Company and its ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the Financial Statements:





Q1 2024



Q1 2023

Net (loss) income $ (76 ) $ 219

Add:







Income taxes

(603 )

(557 ) Finance costs

1,650



400

Depreciation and depletion

2,630



1,454

EBITDA $ 3,601

$ 1,516

Add: Non-sustaining exploration and evaluation costs

232



448

Add: Corporate development costs

179



173

Add: Change in fair value of derivative contracts

(852 )

-

Add: Change in fair value of marketable securities

(221 )

(764 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,939

$ 1,373



Average Realized Gold and Silver Prices Per Ounce

The Company has included average realized prices as a supplementary non-GAAP financial measure in this news release. The Company quantifies average realized price per ounce as revenue per the Statement of Income (loss) divided by ounce of gold or silver sold. Management uses this measure to monitor sales of silver and gold ounces against the average market silver and gold prices.

The following table provides a reconciliation of average realized prices to the most directly comparable IFRS measure:





Q1 2024



Q1 2023

Silver revenue $ 21,724

$ 22,630

Silver sold (k oz)

919



982

Average realized silver price per oz $ 23.64

$ 23.04







Q1 2024



Q1 2023

Gold revenue $ 21,348

$ 415

Gold sold (oz)

10,291



215

Average realized gold price per oz $ 2,074

$ 1,930



Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of US dollars, unaudited)





March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

ASSETS









Current









Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,495

$ 64,907

Marketable securities and other investments

29,853

5,162

Accounts receivables

1,094

888

Inventories

74,473

68,391

Other current assets

13,412

15,251

Total current assets

160,327

154,599









Non-Current





Property, plant and equipment

94,958

92,353

Long term inventory

3,373

3,047

Deferred income tax asset

4,518

6,156

Other assets

13,051

13,735

Total non-current assets

115,900

115,291

Total assets $ 276,227

$ 269,890









LIABILITIES













Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 31,625

$

29,719

Current portion of long-term debt

9,182

8,870

Current income taxes payable

1,121

7,353

Other liabilities

8,168

8,294

Total current liabilities

50,096

54,236









Non-Current





Long-term debt

50,743

38,588

Provisions for reclamation

26,914

26,726

Deferred income tax liability

14,996

13,430

Other liabilities

5,075

4,941

Total non-current liabilities

97,728

83,685

Total liabilities

147,824

137,921









EQUITY





Issued capital

19,121

22,826

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

390

390

Contributed surplus

2,537

2,322

Retained earnings

106,355

106,431

Total equity

128,403

131,969

Total liabilities and equity $ 276,227



269,890



Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three months ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Revenue $

43,070

$ 23,045

Cost of sales (37,279 ) (21,217 ) Depreciation and depletion (2,630 ) (1,454 ) Gross operating income 3,161

374







General and administrative (4,548 ) (2,455 ) Exploration and evaluation (232 ) 452

Loss from operations (1,619 ) (1,629 )





Other income 295

1,325

Finance costs (1,650 ) (400 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 2,295

366

Net loss before income taxes (679 ) (338 )





Income taxes



Current income tax recovery 3,806

320

Deferred tax income (expense) recovery (3,203 ) 237

Net (loss) income $ (76 ) $ 219

(Loss) earnings per share:



Basic net (loss) income per share (0.00 ) 0.00

Diluted net (loss) income per share (0.00 ) 0.00

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



Basic 155,075,752

158,730,182

Diluted 155,075,752

158,934,883



Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of US dollars, unaudited)



Three months ended





March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023















Net (loss) income $ (76 ) $ 219











Adjustments:







Depreciation and depletion

2,630



1,454

Accretion on provision for reclamation

323



318

Share-based compensation

215



128

Accretion on deferred payment liability

136



-

Loss on disposal of equipment

337



-

Unrealized derivative gain

(852 )

-

Change in fair value of marketable securities

(221 )

(764 ) Reclamation payments

(7 )

(44 ) Current income taxes recovery

(3,806 )

(182 ) Deferred income taxes expense (recovery)

3,204



(237 ) Foreign exchange gain

(2,295 )

(366 ) Operating cashflow before changes in non-cash working capital

(412 )

526

Changes in non-cash working capital

(4,287 )

(4,849 ) Net cash used in operating activities

(4,699 )

(4,323 ) Investing activities







Expenditures on property, plant and equipment

(3,392 )

(563 ) Net investment in marketable securities and other investments

(24,433 )

(17 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(27,825 )

(580 ) Financing activities







Shares repurchased for cancellations

(2,774 )

(399 ) Drawn down of line of credit

10,000



-

Payment of debt

(409 )

-

Net cash provided (used in) from financing activities

6,817



(399 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

2,295



366

Net decrease in cash during the period

(23,412 )

(4,936 ) Cash, beginning of year

64,907



80,729

Cash, end of year $ 41,495

$ 75,793



1 OCC and AISC are measures of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures" section below for further detail, including a reconciliation of these metrics to the Financial Statements.



2 Financial and operational performance results exclude Golden Queen for the period ended March 31, 2023 as Golden Queen was acquired on November 24, 2023.

3 Free cash flow, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measures of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures" section below for further detail, including a reconciliation of these metrics to the Financial Statements.



4 Assuming gold equivalent ounces were calculated on a consolidated basis for the Company, the expected guidance of 10.4 million silver equivalent ounces would equate to approximately 115,000 gold AuEq ounces. AuEq production and AuEq sales both include silver production and sales. Equivalent ounces are calculated using the Company's average realized gold and silver prices during the referenced period. For 2024 guidance commodity price assumptions supporting this estimate are $21 per ounce of silver and $1,900 per ounce of gold.

