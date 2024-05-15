Lexston Mining Corporation Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, May 15, 2024 - Lexston Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTC: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 26, 2024, it closed a non-brokered private placement of $419,960 through the issuance of 6,999,333 units at a price of $0.06 per unit (the "Private Placement"). Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.08 for two years from the date of issuance and will expire on May 15, 2026. The Private Placement was oversubscribed by $19,960.

Company's directors Jagdip Bal, Clinton Sharples and Jatinder J. Manhas participated in in the Private Placement and purchased a total of 1,973,334 units.

The Company paid finder's fee consisting of 8% cash and 8% broker warrants from raised proceeds as follows: $3,840 cash and 64,000 broker warrants to Haywood Securities Inc., $5,997 cash and 93,280 broker warrants to Raymond James Ltd, and $1,200 cash and 20,000 broker warrants to SCP Resources Finance LP.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month statutory hold period until September 16, 2024.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital and exploration of mineral properties.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nunavut, Canada.

