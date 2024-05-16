Northstar Gold Corp Completes Key Surveys and Signs Letter of Intent for Boston Creek Mines Property

NewsDirect 's CEO, Brian Fowler joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce significant progress in the company's exploration efforts. Northstar has successfully completed Pulse-EM surface electromagnetic and borehole electromagnetic surveys over a 900-meter southeast strike extension of the Cam Copper Mine trend on the company's Miller Copper-Gold Property in Ontario. The Cam Copper Mine is a historically significant site, known for its road-accessible shaft mine and its small-scale yet high-grade production of 'direct shipping' copper ore.



Fowler shared insights into the EM survey findings, which defined a strong near-surface conductor indicating possible massive sulphide mineralization. This "Zone 2 Extension Conductor" has a minimum strike length of 350 meters, a depth extent of 150 meters, and strikes at 319° Az with a dip of -82 degrees to the northeast. This conductor aligns with several magnetic anomalies detected approximately 600 to 900 meters southeast of the Cam Copper mine site, suggesting it could represent a southeast expansion of the previously drilled Cam Copper VMS Zone 2.



In addition to these promising survey results, Northstar has signed a Letter of Intent with Boston Creek Mines Ltd. for their 100%-owned, 65-hectare Boston Creek Mines Property. This property is strategically located adjacent and northwest of Northstar's Miller Copper-Gold Property on the historic Boston Creek Copper Trend.



Fowler expressed optimism about these developments, highlighting that the EM survey results and the new agreement with Boston Creek Mines Ltd. are pivotal for Northstar. The identification of the Zone 2 Extension Conductor could unlock significant new resources, while the acquisition of the Boston Creek Mines Property aligns with Northstar's strategy to consolidate and expand their holdings in this mineral-rich region.



