Waseco Announces Director Resignation

Toronto - Waseco Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:WRI) wishes to announce that Gary O'Connor is resigning to pursue other activities.

Company President, Richard Williams, on behalf of the Board, would like to thank Mr. O'Connor for his years of service and wish him continued success.

