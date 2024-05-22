ESGold Announces Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2024 - ESGold Corp. ("" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 2,154,000 common shares of ESGold Corp. (the "Common Shares") at an issuance price of C$0.125 per common share of ESGold Corp. for aggregate gross proceeds of $269,250. The Company will use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subjected to a restricted hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing of the Offering, under applicable securities legislation.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.ca for the French version of this press release, for past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces. To keep up with what's going on with ESGold please join our shareholders chat room on telegram:https://t.me/+SQeyLoDRjIAwMDVh

