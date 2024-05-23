Sendero Resources Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2024 - Sendero Resources Corp. (TSXV:SEND) (the "Company" or "Sendero") is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in British Columbia and Alberta. This filing allows the Company to make offerings of common shares (including by way of an "at-the-market distribution" in accordance with applicable securities laws), preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, units or any combination thereof for up to a maximum amount of $25 million during the 25-month period over which the base shelf prospectus is effective.

The Company has filed this base shelf prospectus in order to have greater financial flexibility going forward. Should the Company decide to offer securities during the 25-month effective period, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds, will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the final base shelf prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sendero Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña Belt in Argentina. The Peñas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuña Belt and a cluster of porphyry and epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, is the holder of ten granted mining concessions covering 120 km2 in the province of La Rioja, Argentina. The Company also has an option agreement to earn 80% interest on eight granted mining concessions covering 91.7 km2 adjacent to the East of the Peñas Negras Project. The Company has an experienced management and exploration team who will use their expertise and operational knowledge to advance the multiple targets across the project.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Sendero Resources Corp.

Michael Wood, Executive Chairman

Email: michael@senderoresources.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Forward-looking information herein includes, without limitation, those related to a prospectus offering, such as, the filing of any prospectus supplement in connection with the base shelf prospectus, the potential distribution of securities by the Company, the amount of securities that may be distributed, and the use of proceeds under the base shelf prospectus and any prospectus supplement filed in connection therewith, and, more generally, the contents of the above section entitled "About Sendero Resources Corp. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Company's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024, for the financial year ended July 31, 2023; and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis accompanying the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

