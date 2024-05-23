CEO Karim Rayani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to to reveal the initial assay findings from the ongoing 2024 exploration program at the Miguel Vacas mine area in Portugal's Alentejo region.Rayani shared that the assay results from the first drill hole exceeded expectations, validating previous core observations. The hole yielded impressive results, with a continuous intercept of 22.8 meters grading 2.76% copper, including a highly promising section of 9.0 meters grading 7.49% copper. Notably, the drill hole was strategically placed near the southern boundary of the former open pit and aimed to corroborate findings from a previous hole drilled by Colt in 2015.Moreover, the recent drill hole intercepted a broad mineralized interval characterized by copper secondary minerals within a wide polyphase breccia/shear zone. The assay results indicate significantly improved outcomes compared to previous findings at a similar depth, indicating the potential for substantial mineralization in the area.' 2024 drill program, currently midway through its 1,500-meter campaign, is primarily focused on defining a shallow open pit resource of oxide copper mineralization suitable for recovery through hydrometallurgical methods. Future plans include step-out drilling to assess the sulphide-rich portion of the deposit below the oxidized blanket. Sulphides in this region predominantly comprise chalcopyrite and pyrite, representing the primary ore minerals.With these promising assay results and ongoing exploration efforts,is positioned to unlock the full potential of the Miguel Vacas mine area and advance its strategic objectives in the Alentejo region.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/europacific-metals-unveils-promising-assay-results-from-miguel-vacas-mine-area-drill-program-466549477