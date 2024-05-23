Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Reyna Silver Corp's Lauren Megaw Discusses Strategic Focus on High-Grade Silver Projects

20:17 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Reyna Silver Corp. Head of Investor Relations Lauren Megaw Head joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide insights into the company's projects and strategic direction. Reyna Silver Corp., a silver exploration company, is dedicated to high-grade, large-scale projects, with a particular emphasis on its Gryphon project in Nevada.

Gryphon stands out as the company's flagship project for 2024, characterized by its stacked Carlin-type gold system, carbonate replacement deposit, and critical metals. This multi-metal deposit includes gold, silver, and other metals, offering significant exploration potential. Historically, 23 core holes have been drilled at Gryphon, providing a solid foundation for further exploration efforts.

Reyna Silver Corp. is leveraging this historical data by re-logging core holes to deepen their understanding of the geological framework. Situated between the Carlin and Battle Mountain-Eureka trends, renowned for their gold deposits, Gryphon presents a strategic opportunity for both gold and silver mineralization.

Looking ahead, Reyna Silver Corp. has ambitious plans for extensive drilling and mapping to refine targets and assess the project's full potential. The company's presence at the OTC studios in New York underscores its commitment to the U.S. market and investor engagement, particularly given the strategic importance of the Gryphon project's location. With a focus on high-grade silver projects and strategic positioning, Reyna Silver Corp. is poised for continued growth and exploration success.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/reyna-silver-corps-lauren-megaw-discusses-strategic-focus-on-high-grade-silver-projects-376106951

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P6EN
CA76170Q1063
www.reynasilver.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap