SSR Mining Announces Voting Results From 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

23.05.2024  |  Business Wire

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that each of the ten nominees listed in the Proxy Statement for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Name

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Broker Non Vote

A.E. Michael Anglin

98,889,175

95.89%

4,238,077

4.11%

24,500,566

Rod P. Antal

100,239,933

97.20%

2,887,319

2.80%

24,500,566

Thomas R. Bates, Jr.

98,184,538

95.21%

4,942,713

4.79%

24,500,567

Brian R. Booth

101,792,591

98.71%

1,334,661

1.29%

24,500,566

Simon A. Fish

97,398,608

94.45%

5,728,643

5.55%

24,500,567

Leigh Ann Fisher

98,296,899

95.32%

4,830,353

4.68%

24,500,566

Alan P. Krusi

101,448,543

98.37%

1,678,709

1.63%

24,500,566

Daniel Malchuk

102,062,724

98.97%

1,064,528

1.03%

24,500,566

Kay Priestly

101,333,026

98.26%

1,794,226

1.74%

24,500,566

Karen Swager

101,719,026

98.63%

1,408,226

1.37%

24,500,566

With the re-election of Mr. Bates as a director of the Company at the Meeting, he will assume the role of Lead Independent Director effective immediately, as disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement. We thank Mr. Anglin for his prior services as the Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued service on the Board through the next annual meeting.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved (i) a non-binding advisory resolution regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation, (ii) the Company's 2024 Share Compensation Plan, and (iii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Broker Non Vote

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

57,560,231

55.81%

41,672,329

40.41%

3,898,056

3.78%

24,500,572

2024 Share Compensation Plan

96,152,381

93.22%

6,990,456

6.78%

0

0.00%

24,500,572

Appointment of Auditors

124,932,459

97.89%

0

0.00%

2,698,047

2.11%

3

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.



Contact

SSR Mining Inc.
invest@ssrmining.com
+1 (888) 338-0046

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.


