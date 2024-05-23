SSR Mining Announces Voting Results From 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that each of the ten nominees listed in the Proxy Statement for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Nominee Name
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Broker Non Vote
|
A.E. Michael Anglin
|
98,889,175
|
95.89%
|
4,238,077
|
4.11%
|
24,500,566
|
Rod P. Antal
|
100,239,933
|
97.20%
|
2,887,319
|
2.80%
|
24,500,566
|
Thomas R. Bates, Jr.
|
98,184,538
|
95.21%
|
4,942,713
|
4.79%
|
24,500,567
|
Brian R. Booth
|
101,792,591
|
98.71%
|
1,334,661
|
1.29%
|
24,500,566
|
Simon A. Fish
|
97,398,608
|
94.45%
|
5,728,643
|
5.55%
|
24,500,567
|
Leigh Ann Fisher
|
98,296,899
|
95.32%
|
4,830,353
|
4.68%
|
24,500,566
|
Alan P. Krusi
|
101,448,543
|
98.37%
|
1,678,709
|
1.63%
|
24,500,566
|
Daniel Malchuk
|
102,062,724
|
98.97%
|
1,064,528
|
1.03%
|
24,500,566
|
Kay Priestly
|
101,333,026
|
98.26%
|
1,794,226
|
1.74%
|
24,500,566
|
Karen Swager
|
101,719,026
|
98.63%
|
1,408,226
|
1.37%
|
24,500,566
With the re-election of Mr. Bates as a director of the Company at the Meeting, he will assume the role of Lead Independent Director effective immediately, as disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement. We thank Mr. Anglin for his prior services as the Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued service on the Board through the next annual meeting.
At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved (i) a non-binding advisory resolution regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation, (ii) the Company's 2024 Share Compensation Plan, and (iii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.
The voting results for each resolution are set out below:
|
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Broker Non Vote
|
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|
57,560,231
|
55.81%
|
41,672,329
|
40.41%
|
3,898,056
|
3.78%
|
24,500,572
|
2024 Share Compensation Plan
|
96,152,381
|
93.22%
|
6,990,456
|
6.78%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
24,500,572
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
124,932,459
|
97.89%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
2,698,047
|
2.11%
|
3
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
