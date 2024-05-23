SSR Mining Announces Voting Results From 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that each of the ten nominees listed in the Proxy Statement for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Name Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Broker Non Vote A.E. Michael Anglin 98,889,175 95.89% 4,238,077 4.11% 24,500,566 Rod P. Antal 100,239,933 97.20% 2,887,319 2.80% 24,500,566 Thomas R. Bates, Jr. 98,184,538 95.21% 4,942,713 4.79% 24,500,567 Brian R. Booth 101,792,591 98.71% 1,334,661 1.29% 24,500,566 Simon A. Fish 97,398,608 94.45% 5,728,643 5.55% 24,500,567 Leigh Ann Fisher 98,296,899 95.32% 4,830,353 4.68% 24,500,566 Alan P. Krusi 101,448,543 98.37% 1,678,709 1.63% 24,500,566 Daniel Malchuk 102,062,724 98.97% 1,064,528 1.03% 24,500,566 Kay Priestly 101,333,026 98.26% 1,794,226 1.74% 24,500,566 Karen Swager 101,719,026 98.63% 1,408,226 1.37% 24,500,566

With the re-election of Mr. Bates as a director of the Company at the Meeting, he will assume the role of Lead Independent Director effective immediately, as disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement. We thank Mr. Anglin for his prior services as the Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued service on the Board through the next annual meeting.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved (i) a non-binding advisory resolution regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation, (ii) the Company's 2024 Share Compensation Plan, and (iii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Votes Withheld % Withheld Broker Non Vote Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 57,560,231 55.81% 41,672,329 40.41% 3,898,056 3.78% 24,500,572 2024 Share Compensation Plan 96,152,381 93.22% 6,990,456 6.78% 0 0.00% 24,500,572 Appointment of Auditors 124,932,459 97.89% 0 0.00% 2,698,047 2.11% 3

SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Inc.

invest@ssrmining.com

+1 (888) 338-0046

