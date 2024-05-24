Muzhu Completes $135,375 Private Placement

May 23, 2024 - Vancouver, B.C.; Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE: MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement offering for an aggregate of 2,707,500 units raising $135,375 in gross proceeds.

Each unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance.

The securities issued pursuant to the offering shall be subject to a four month hold period expiring on September 22, 2024.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province located in China.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

