Mammoth Resources internal review identifies key target for further exploration
Mammoth Resources Corp. CEO Thomas Atkins joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the results of an internal study conducted by the company's geologists, which identified a target for further exploration at the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration property in Mexico. It's important to note that, in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, this target is conceptual in nature, and there is uncertainty whether further exploration will result in its delineation.
The study delineated exploration targets for each of the three gold-silver mineralized areas at Tenoriba, spanning a four-kilometer east-west trend: Carneritos, Masuparia, and Moreno.
Of particular interest is the potential for over 800,000 gold equivalent ounces in the shallow Oxide-Mixed horizon at Carneritos. This near-surface horizon presents an opportunity for delineation over two phases, with an initial program of approximately 59 drill holes at a depth of approximately 50 meters and a recommended drill spacing of 80 meters.
Mammoth Resources Corp.'s immediate plans include obtaining quotes from drill contractors to assess the cost of the first phase of shallow drilling, which aims to delineate the initial 500,000 gold equivalent ounce inferred resource target at Carneritos. These efforts represent a significant step forward in the exploration and potential development of the Tenoriba property, highlighting Mammoth Resources Corp.'s commitment to unlocking the property's mineral potential.
