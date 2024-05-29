Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Kodal Minerals CEO Provides Update on Bougouni Lithium Project Development

16:45 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Kodal Minerals CEO Bernard Aylward joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the project development activities at the Bougouni Lithium Project in Southern Mali. The project is fully funded following the completion of a $117.5 million funding transaction. The company reports that the manufacture of the DMS processing plant and crushing circuit is progressing as scheduled, with equipment shipping from China to West Africa expected to begin in early June. Initial shipping of structural steelwork to the project site is also anticipated in June.

Aylward mentioned that a consortium of mining contractors has been mobilized to Bougouni, with site clearing completed ahead of plant construction, which is due to commence in early June. Civil construction contracts have been awarded and are set to start in early June.

Additionally, resource definition and extension drilling are continuing at the project's Boumou prospect, located within the granted mining license. Geological logging of the drill holes indicates continuity of the pegmatite bodies over a strike length of 970 meters. All assay results for the drilling are pending, with 2,128 samples awaiting testing by ALS Global laboratories. The first production of the Bougouni Stage 1 DMS, with a total output of 125,000 tonnes per annum, is on schedule for Q4 2024 and remains within the capital expenditure guidance of $65 million.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/kodal-minerals-ceo-provides-update-on-bougouni-lithium-project-development-222589985

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Kodal Minerals Plc

Kodal Minerals Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
A1XBMR
GB00BH3X7Y70
www.kodalminerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap