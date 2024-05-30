AJN Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of RC Drilling at Its Manono Northeast Project, Tanganyika Province, DRC

Vancouver, May 30, 2024 - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (AJN or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced reverse circulation (RC) drilling on its Manono Northeast Project (PR 15282). Hub Drilling Limited, a South African based drilling company, has been contracted to follow up on drilling data received from the ongoing percussion drilling programme.

The percussion drilling programme identified three zones of alluvial sediment adjacent to the granite contact zones, which are interpreted to overlie the continuation of the Manono pegmatites onto PR 15282. These target zones were identified along two section lines as shown in Figure 1 and will be tested across the full 7km extent of the property including samples with anomalous lithium and tin, which were identified in the southern portion of PR 15232. The RC drilling programme will be revised once the Company has a better understanding of the distribution of lithium bearing pegmatites within the licence area. The Company intends to give regular updates with respect to the progress of the RC drilling and commencement of the diamond drilling programme on the project area.

The percussion drilling further confirmed that the PR 14537 property, which borders PR 15282, is underlain by granite and has no economic potential. The company has since withdrawn its interest and will not continue exploring on this licence.





Figure 1: Percussion Holes Drilled to Date and Position of the First Line of RC Drilling. Note the Interpreted Continuation of Pegmatites and RC Drill Targets in close Proximity to the Granite Contact and Results of Stream Sediment Samples.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5922/211116_3cf22f17f4cd7a0c_001full.jpg

CEO and President Klaus Eckhof commented: "We are extremely excited to commence this next phase of our exploration programme at the Manono Northeast Project. The RC drilling will allow us to better understand the geological structures and potential mineralisation at deeper levels within our licence area. Our initial percussion drilling has provided valuable insights, and we look forward to expanding on this knowledge with more detailed drilling, sampling and analysis."





Figure 2: Photo of the RC Drill Rig on the Manono Northeast Project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5922/211116_3cf22f17f4cd7a0c_002full.jpg

Manono Northeast Project

To date the Company has carried out numerous pitting and stream sediment sampling programmes at its Manono Northeast Project, which have led to the identification of tin mineralization and grades of up to 400ppm lithium (Li). Percussion drilling has covered a further 5km across the project area and has identified the interpreted continuation of the Manono pegmatites onto PR15282 as shown in Figure 1. These strong results highlight the potential for the lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites that were found at the nearby Manono project to continue onto the Manono Northeast Project. The Company notes that the northernmost trench at the Manono project, which was announced to have intersected near surface lithium bearing pegmatites, is located only 7 km to the southwest of the Manono Northeast Project boundary.

QP Statement

Mr Stephen Alan Mawson is a consultant of AJN Resources Inc. and a qualified geologist. Mr Mawson is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 400074/03) and a member of the Geological Society of South Africa. Mr Mawson is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

