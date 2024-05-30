American Rare Earths Identifies Zircon Co-Product Potential at Halleck Creek
American Rare Earths Ltd. CEO Donald Swartz joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the promising zircon co-product potential alongside Rare Earth Elements (REEs) processing at the Halleck Creek project. This development is part of a research collaboration with the School of Energy Resources at the University of Wyoming. Zircon supply is currently limited but is crucial for high-growth industries such as ceramics, electronics, and nuclear energy, all of which are experiencing increasing global demand.
Zirconium, the primary mineral in zircon, can be efficiently separated and upgraded due to its high density. This process can be integrated into the REEs pre-concentration steps in the Halleck Creek flowsheet, potentially providing substantial economic value when produced as a co-product alongside REEs. Historical assay results for zirconium at Halleck Creek indicate an average in-situ grade of 2,077 parts per million (ppm), compared to the average crustal abundance of 300 ppm, highlighting the significant concentration at this site.
Swartz explained that through their research collaboration with the University of Wyoming, ARR has found that zircon is more prevalent at Halleck Creek than previously believed. Current beneficiation work includes testing methods to separate and further concentrate zirconium using gravity separation and the magnetic removal of paramagnetic minerals to upgrade the material. These processes aim to maximize the economic potential of zircon as a co-product, enhancing the overall economics of the Halleck Creek project.
The exploration and development efforts at Halleck Creek are focused on realizing the full potential of the site. The identification and extraction of zirconium alongside REEs could generate significant additional revenue for the project. This dual-product approach leverages the existing infrastructure and processes for REEs, making the extraction of zirconium both efficient and cost-effective.
Swartz emphasized that this opportunity has the potential to transform the economic landscape of Halleck Creek. By diversifying the product output to include both REEs and zirconium, ARR is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on the growing demand for these critical materials. The successful integration of zirconium extraction into the REEs processing flow could lead to improved project viability and profitability.
